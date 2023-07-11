I own this Samsung Frame TV and I’d recommend you buy this Prime Day deal now

If your living room or bedroom are in need of an upgrade this Prime Day, Amazon has got you covered with an eye-pleasing deal on the 2023 Samsung The Frame TV. The 43-inch model of the Frame would usually set you back £1,099, but you can currently buy the chic TV for £779, saving £320 (29%).

I own a Frame TV and I couldn’t recommend it highly enough. What makes it so special? When turned off Samsung’s Frame TV will display artwork and automatically adjust the brightness of the screen to suit the lighting conditions in the room. This, coupled with their customisable bezels, makes the TV a chic, understated addition to any room.

Samsung offers a collection of artwork and photographs that you can choose from, or you can upload your own images to be displayed.

I love how it seamlessly blends into my living room decor when not in use (I have a gold frame to make it look even more like a piece of artwork), but when turned on, functions as a completely normal television.

Samsung The Frame 2023 – 43-inch model: was £1,099, now £779 for Amazon Prime Day

In terms of technical spec, the Samsung Frame TV features a 4K QLED display with matte anti-reflection glass. You get Quantum HDR, Quantum Processor 4K, and 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot technology.

Aside from ‘Art Mode’, one of my favourite features is the One Connect Box, which helps declutter your TV setup by consolidating all the connections and cables. This box connects to the TV with a single, nearly invisible cable which can be hidden in the wall.

The user interface is one of the best I’ve used on a television, with a simple design that can be navigated quickly and easily. All of the major streaming services are included, with Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime all there, as well as all of the UK streaming services.

I think the Samsung Frame TV is one of the best designed televisions out there, and, if like me you value a screen that can seamlessly integrate into your living space, you should definitely make the most of this Amazon Prime Day deal.

This is a genuine deal, and it’s the lowest price its ever been on Amazon and it’s more expensive on other sites – priced at £899 on Samsung, John Lewis, and similar sites.

