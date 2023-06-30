Amazon UK Prime Day 2023: some early deals are live

We all love a good deal, especially on the latest gadgets. For many of us, Amazon Prime Day gets etched onto the calendar in hopes of bagging some super savings on tellies, laptops, and more. We’ve got good news! Amazon UK has confirmed the savings event will take place again this year

As you may have noticed, despite the name Prime Day, it’s more of a two-day event. In the past, Amazon has struggled to squeeze in all the deals without running into stock issues. As it turns out, the two days of shopping is ideal! Prime Day 2023 will take place on 11-12 May.

As ever, there will be no shortage of gadgets and gear for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. But the problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the deals that really matter. We’re going to be doing the work for you. You’ll be able to check back with us throughout each day to find top-handpicked UK tech deals on this very page.

In the US? Check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day US deals

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s attempt at a summer recreation of the pocket-emptier that is Black Friday, an annual event where Amazon chucks out stacks of deals with exclusive discounts on every kind of product it sells. There is one small proviso – you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.

It’s not unusual to see better deals on Prime Day than Black Friday and there are always some tasty offers about. However, there’s a lot of other, not-so-good deals. So we’ll be on hand to curate the top deals, enabling you to safely ignore the other rubbish. Getting to the good stuff takes some sifting through naff deals.

The 48-hour event kicks off on 11 July at 00.01 and runs through to 23.59 on 12 July offering products at up to 50% off.

Last year, to mess with us a little, Amazon abandoned the previous Monday and Tuesday sale dates in favour of a Tuesday and Wednesday and it’s the same pattern for 2023.

To access any deals during Prime Day, remember you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime. Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30 day trial. Grab it now and you’ll still be signed up during the Prime Day event. You can cancel easily before the end of the 30 days.

Prime is a rather good deal regardless of Prime Day. After the 30-day free trial, it’ll set you back £95 for the year, or £8.99 a month. As we mentioned, you can cancel the trial at any time during the 30 day period.

Once again Amazon will be highlighting deals from smaller businesses, while there will be a new feature called Amazon Prime Experiences and are, essentially, competitions to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes including a trip to the set of Neighbours in Australia and many more – details on these will be further revealed in the run-up to Prime Day.

Early Amazon UK Prime Day deals

Amazon device deals have already started to arrive with savings of up to 58% on products including the new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Kindle Scribe, Fire Max 11 tablet, Kindle Paperwhite, Blink Home Security plus Eero networking devices.

Here are some more early Prime Day deals on Amazon services:

Oh, and one more thing… It’s not just Amazon that you should take a look at. Other retailers are quick to get involved in the Prime Day hubbub and try to crash the party with their own deals! Top examples last year included Dell, so we’ll keep an eye out on anti-Prime Day deals for you!

Not a Prime member yet? Get a 30 day trial today