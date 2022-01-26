Huawei’s Watch GT Runner boasts improved heart rate tracking and GPS

Huawei has revealed a new running-orientated smartwatch based around the Watch GT3. Unlike with Huawei’s smartphones, there hasn’t been an effect of the company’s trade ban with the US and its wearable game is getting stronger.

The 299 Euro Huawei Watch GT Runner works alongside both iOS and Android smartphones and boasts the same 1.43-inch OLED display inside a 46mm body (no, there’s no smaller version available). as the GT3 but uses a more durable polymer material as the outer alongside a ceramic bezel and titanium-alloy watch crown. There’s 4GB of memory on board and a choice of black or grey straps.

Water resistance is set at 50m while battery life should last somewhere in the region of two weeks depending on your activity.

Huawei says it has worked hard to improve the heart rate monitoring on the device, with its TruSeen 5.0+ tech designed to further reduce any interference from external light when your heart is being monitored. The dual-band GPS is also designed for a quicker fix than with previous Huawei watches.

As with the GT3, over 100 types of workout can be tracked, while you’ll also get AI-enhanced analysis of your running activity to help you improve – or give you a predicted finish time if you’re aiming for a particular distance.

In our Watch GT3 review we said: “There’s something to be said for a gadget that’s reliable, looks good, and lasts for ages – and we found the Huawei Watch GT 3 to be all those things. Its UI never crashed, there were no glitches, its health tracking, which we used mainly to track rowing workouts and gym sessions was great, and it lasted for absolutely ages. “