Hunt down these Huawei Easter bargains

This Easter, it won’t just be delicious chocolate eggs making our mouths water. That’s because Huawei UK has revealed a bulging basket of money-saving offers guaranteed to get anyone in the market for a new tech toy giddier than a March hare.

Running from 20 March to 9 April and available exclusively through the Huawei Store, these offers include smartwatches, laptops, tablets and true wireless headphones. So whatever you’re seeking, you’re sure to find something tasty.

Want to know more? Read on and we’ll fill you in on all the Huawei Easter offers.

Huawei Watch GT 4

The fashion-forward Huawei Watch GT 4 is a glorious marriage of style and substance. Both classic and modern in its design, the Watch GT 4 offers a superb suite of health-tracking features (including TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate monitoring, Sp02, TruSleep 3.0 and science-based calorie management via the Stay Fit app), built-in dual-band GPS and up to 14 days of battery life. It’s fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices too.

Offers:

Watch GT 4 (46mm Black) – £199 (£30 off)

Watch GT 4 (46mm Rainforest Green) – £229 (£20 off)

Watch GT 4 (41mm White Leather) – £199 (£30 off)

Watch GT 4 (41mm Stainless Steel) – £299 (£50 off)

(All come with free additional strap.)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro

Constructed from premium materials including aerospace-grade titanium on the case and spherical sapphire glass on the dial, the Watch 4 Pro’s design is durable, elegant and futuristic. It’s smart on the inside too, packed with features such as real-time simultaneous monitoring of seven health indicators and e-sim connectivity.

Offer: Watch 4 Pro (Titanium) – £469.99 (£80 off)

Huawei Watch Fit 2

Sleek youthful styling (including a wide choice of colours from Moon White to Sakura Pink) and up to 10-day battery life make the Watch Fit 2 the ideal entry-level smartwatch. Its built-in speaker makes taking calls via Bluetooth a breeze, and as its name suggests it’s stuffed with fitness and health functionality – including an audio coach to push your workouts to the next level.

Offer: Watch Fit 2 – £99 (£30.99 off)

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

Crafted with the active professional in mind, the clean-cut Watch GT 3 Pro’s seamless titanium body is IP68-rated and can withstand 200 water pressure cycles, making it good for free dives as deep as 30m. Its TruSeen 5.0+ tech uses eight photoelectric sensors to maintain constant real-time tabs on your heart rate, instantly alerting you if it strays from its normal range.

Offer: Watch GT 3 Pro – £239 (£60.99 off)

Huawei MateBook D 16 (Intel Core i9)

Need to get stuff done? This powerhouse of a laptop sports a large 16in screen and runs slickly on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with Dual Shark Fin fan tech, giving it outstanding productivity performance and efficiency wherever you need it. Weighing just 1.68kg and thinner than 17mm, it’s wonderfully portable – with a sleek, spaceship-esque body and thin bezels that make the most of its size.

Offer: MateBook D 16 – £999.99 (£200 off)

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2in

A tablet that delivers for both work and play thanks to its detachable Smart Magnetic Keyboard (which includes a full-area touchpad) and highly accurate low-latency M-Pencil stylus, which together give it PC-like productivity. The MatePad Pro 13.2in features a rich OLED screen with a 94% screen-to-body ratio, and is one of the thinnest tablets in its class at a wafer-like 5.5mm – so don’t miss this chance to pick it up at a lower price.

Offer: MatePad Pro 13.2in – £799.99 (£100 off, plus free detachable keyboard and 3rd Gen M-Pencil)

Huawei FreeBuds 5i

Supplied with a fast-charging case that gives them up to 28 hours of music playback, these stylish and High Resolution-compatible true wireless headphones already offer superb value for money – and this offer makes them even more affordable. With multiple EQ and Active Noise Cancelling modes, it’s easy to tailor their sound to your preferences and environment.

Offer: FreeBuds 5i – £69 (£20.99 off)

Huawei FreeBuds 5

The seamless double-c curves of the FreeBuds 5 make these true wireless earbuds supremely comfortable, and given their glorious audio performance (thanks to an ultra-magnetic driver that serves up punchy bass and crystal clear highs and mids) long listening sessions are pretty much a certainty. In which case you’ll also appreciate the 30-hour battery life (when using the charging case).

Offer: FreeBuds 5 – £109 (£30.99 off)

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3

Want to cut out the background babble? The FreeBuds Pro 3 come with Huawei’s Intelligent ANC 3.0, an adaptive noise cancellation system that tailors itself to real-time conditions. That makes them ideal for the ever-changing environment of travelling and commuting, where their Pure Voice 2.0 tech will also ensure your voice is clearly heard for audio and video calls. They also feature dual drivers for excellent Hi-Res sound performance.

Offer: FreeBuds Pro 3 – £149 (£30.99 off)

Huawei FreeClip

This is the first open-ear TWS headset by Huawei, which sets itself apart from conventional audio technology with its innovative clip-on earring design.

It offers unprecedented levels of comfort, letting you wear it all day without the fatigue that can set in when wearing earbuds. It boasts an eight-hour battery, IP54 ingress protection, and is also leakproof, so that you, and only you, can hear what you’re listening to.

Offer: FreeClip – £179.99 with a free Huawei Band 8

All offers are valid while stocks last. For more information on these and other fantastic Huawei products, visit the Huawei UK website.

