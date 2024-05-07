Huawei Watch FIT 3 proves that it’s hip to be square

You’ll have seen square-shaped smartwatches before, including the mainstream model of a certain fruity company’s range – but you’ve not seen one quite like the Huawei Watch FIT 3.

With its “Fashion Squared” design concept, the latest model to join Huawei’s long-running fitness-focused smartwatch line-up sports an immediately familiar look.

Maintaining a fashionable, trendy and slim profile has been the guiding design principle of the Huawei Watch FIT series since its inception.

The Watch FIT 3 redefines and encapsulates the essence of its moniker “FIT” – Fashion, Innovation, and Thinness. This latest iteration is not just a smartwatch; it’s a statement that fits with your lifestyle and brings ‘Fashion Squared’ to life.

However, it serves up advantage after advantage over similarly priced square-shaped competitors, making it the smart choice for smartwatch buyers looking to get the biggest bang for their buck.

It’s time to take a closer look at this shapely wrist wrapper’s key features.

Sleek, ultra-thin styling

Seeking a low-profile smartwatch that minimises bulk? Look no further than the Huawei Watch FIT 3, which is designed to be lightweight, sleek and comfortable to wear – and therefore perfect for active, fitness-first lifestyles. The Watch FIT 3’s aluminium alloy body weighs just 26g and is as thin as 9.9mm, making it Huawei’s lightest, thinnest smartwatch to date.

The square design is a piece of classic contemporary styling, while the AMOLED screen’s quality and 1500-nit brightness provides a crisp, clear image even in harsh lighting or the full glare of the sun.

For those who want their vital info available at all times, the 1.82in display even features an optional Always On Display (AOD) mode – something you won’t find on its closest competitor.

Superb fitness tracking

The Huawei Watch FIT 3 has been designed with fitness monitoring at its forefront, blowing past its competitors with a stacked suite of sports modes (102 in total) and personalised, science-based fitness insights with built-in calorie and weight management functions.

The most significant fitness feature that’s different from competitor is the Stay Fit app. To help you bring your calories into balance, the Stay Fit App offers a one-stop wrist-based personal trainer for weight management.

An all-new smart suggestions feature recommends sports and activities to try out, based on your workout habits, calorie consumption and even weather conditions! It all means your next great hobby is just a tap away.

The Stay Fit app features an updated global database of dietary calories across 50 countries and provides nutritional analysis to promote a balanced diet and exercise regimen, making weight management more scientific.

It also includes animations for eight exercises including warm-up and stretching, helping users to prepare for and perform activities with optimum safety and efficiency.

The Watch FIT 3 comes with TruSleep™ 4.0, the latest edition of Huawei’s science-based sleep tracker, including a new Sleep Breathing Awareness feature to keep track of and help you gain insights on your breathing overnight.

Also on board is a new TruSeen™ 5.5 optical heart rate sensor, which takes precise cardiovascular readings before enhancing the data using AI learning to ensure the most accurate heart rate readings possible.

Better battery life

With up to 10 days of use on a single charge, the Huawei Watch FIT 3’s battery endurance far surpasses many of its rivals. That spells a clear advantage for frequent travellers or anyone who lives the sort of active lifestyle that requires more than 18 hours of use per charge.

The Watch FIT 3 further complements this superior stamina with fast charging technology – so even if the battery is waning, plugging it in for only a few minutes can give you many, many hours more use. In fact, a 10-minute charge will be enough to keep the battery going for an entire day.

Not platform exclusive

Unlike certain other square smartwatches, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 doesn’t discriminate for or against any particular brands of smartphone. It works brilliantly with Huawei handsets, naturally, but it’s also fully compatible with iOS and Android devices. So you won’t miss out on its features, no matter which kind of smartphone you own.

There you have it – proof positive that the Watch FIT 3 is the hippest square smartwatch around. If you want to know more, head to the Huawei site for all the details, or to pre-order one for yourself.

Huawei continues to lead the global smartwatch trend with a diverse aesthetic philosophy. The brand’s recent and upcoming wearable products offer both classic elegance in round shapes and trendy coolness in square forms, resonating with individual aesthetic preferences and fashion tastes.

