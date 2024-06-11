How Vodafone’s 2024 Glastonbury app will help you find your tent and not get lost

The upgraded app for this year’s Glastonbury Festival includes the ability to pin points to the map – so you can meet your friends or remember where you pitched your tent or parked your car – rather useful indeed.

There are also some other swanky tools to make the most of your epic experience – you can even filter the food stalls by type making it easier than ever to track down the type of food you fancy. And new directional navigation on the map should make it easier than ever to find your way around the massive site.

Once again the app (available for iOS and Android) has been developed by Glastonbury’s official connectivity partner Vodafone who has also incorporated some new nice-to-haves, too. In an improvement to the previous customisable festival lineup there’s now an option to share them (on social or with friends) as well as the ability to find clashes in the line-up, a regular festival problem.

You can also pin your fave stages to the top of the app, so you won’t need to scroll and scroll if you’re more interested in music that’s not on the main stages.

The app also now has Spotify integration – link up your account and the app’s Discover feature will recommend artists to see at the festival based on your listening habits. You’ll be shown your Top 10 artists from the line-up, too and can discover new artists in the line-up thanks to Discover.

There are also improvements to the Search & Accessibility features, enabling better locating of Glastonbury’s many accessible campsites and viewing platforms as well as Deafzone and the Sensory Calm Space.

Vodafone says its network installation at the festival will have its highest capacity ever. Data consumption was over a whopping 169 terabytes last year, says the network.

Just like last year, Vodafone will also have a Connect & Charge tent near the Other Stage to keep festival-goers topped up with free phone charging, And once again you can reserve a battery pack in advance for £20 plus a £10 deposit – visit vodafone.seetickets.com to reserve your battery packs ahead of the festival and collect them at the event from the Connect & Charge tent.

