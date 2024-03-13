Holding out for the iPhone SE 4? You might want to think again

If you’re looking for a budget smartphone, Apple isn’t usually your first pick. There’s the iPhone SE, sure, but otherwise you need to turn towards older models. Apple is set to refresh the iPhone SE next year, bringing some major changes that make it look more like a flagship device. But if you’re holding out for the 4th-gen model, you might want to think again. It turns out, it might not be such a good purchase compared to Apple’s flagships.

The word from researchers over at SellCell is that the iPhone SE 4 is set to depreciate faster than a teenager’s interest in family outings. Despite inheriting some swanky features from its posher siblings in the flagship line-up, this budget-friendly handset might not be such a savvy buy after all. Apple devices usually hold onto their value like a miser with a penny, especially when you compare them to the rest of the tech market. But, it seems the iPhone SE 4 didn’t get the memo.

According to research, the SE 4 is expected to follow in the depreciative footsteps of its predecessors. For context, 2022’s iPhone SE 3 managed to shed 42.6% of its resale value faster than you can say “obsolete.” Meanwhile, the iPhone 13, launched in the same period, has been parading around with 81.3% of its value intact. This pattern isn’t new. Both the iPhone 14 and 15 models continuing to have a value largely unscathed, months post-launch.

This stark difference in the depreciation highlights the solid rep and reliability of the flagship models over the budget brigade. Why don’t people like the iPhone SE? Despite some big upgrades incoming (borrowed from the flagship devices), the SE line-up is still seen as the slightly older, less glamorous cousin. This perception might just see potential SE 4 buyers giving it the cold shoulder for the more premium models. And if you’re considering one, you might want to think again for when it comes time to sell it on.

