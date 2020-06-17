Need a new telly? Get up to £200 off HiSense 4K Smart TVs

Spending more time looking at the telly recently? Maybe it’s time to give that main screen in your life a spec bump.

However, the 4K market is a pricey one to get into...until now, as Hisense has jumped in with a mighty tempting offer.

From now until the end of June, you can get up to £200 off Hisense Roku 4K Smart LED TVs with HDR at Argos – across their entire range from 43in to 65in.

That means you can get a 4k Smart TV for just £249!

Now, this is of course a great idea for Father’s Day - giving your Dad something to watch Dave all day long with slight breaks to pop on the occasional episode of Heartbeat (if your dad is as cool as mine, of course).

But these offers continue all the way until June 30th and if you’re on the lookout for a new screen, you’d be mad to not at least give these a look – especially with the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon. You’re going to need that 4K HDR quality.

Get £80 off the 43in Hisense TV – just £249 (down from £329)

Get £80 off the 50in Hisense TV – just £299 (down from £379)

Get £150 off the 55in Hisense TV – just £329 (down from £479)

Get £200 off the 60in Hisense Roku TV – just £449 (down from £649)