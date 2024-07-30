Here’s how Sky VIP customers can get Legoland tickets for 2/3 off

While your Sky package comes with plenty of content included, there’s always room for more! And that’s where the top streaming platforms come in. Sick of watching stuff? Go and immerse yourself in Legoland instead, or at least make the kids happy with a treat. Sky is offering Legoland Windsor tickets for 1/3 of the price – just for being a VIP customer.

Sky is offering its VIP customers tickets to Legoland Windsor £17.50 each. That’s about 2/3 off a ticket that usually sets you back £54.

To nab these discounted tickets, head to the Sky VIP section of the My Sky app. There, you’ll snag a unique code that’ll unlock up to four Legoland tickets. That includes any mix of adults and children, so you can drag your whole family along for the ride.

But here’s the kicker –it’s first come, first serve. So you better get your skates on before they’re all snapped up. The Legoland tickets are valid for visits until 3rd November 2024. So, whether you’re planning a summer adventure or a spooky autumn escapade, you’re covered. Just remember, all dates are subject to availability at the time of booking.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you’ve got a few options. Sky Q is the brand’s flagship subscription service is Sky Q, but there are other options available. There’s streaming service Sky Stream (full details here and Sky Stream review here) and Sky Stream baked into a TV, called Sky Glass. You can check out all the best deals below (for Sky, not Legoland):