Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a listings fuel Spring launch rumours

The mythical Google Pixel Watch could be finally set to launch this Spring alongside the forthcoming Pixel 6a mid-ranger, if a new report is to be believed.

According to Android Police and one of its sources, codenames for both devices have been listed in the inventory of a major US carrier. Most intriguingly, ‘Rohan’ aka the long-rumoured Pixel Watch is apparently there in three colours: grey, black and gold.

In addition, the scoop has it down as a 32GB device, which would make it twice as capacious as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and put it on par with the new Apple Watch Series 7 as the roomiest smartwatch around.

As it’s a US mobile network we’re talking about, it’s probably safe to say that cellular connectivity (likely 5G) is going to be a feature, though the blog’s tipster didn’t offer any details about a potential Pixel Watch release date or price.

However, the same carrier back-end also apparently references ‘Bluejay’, which is thought to be the Pixel 6a’s development moniker. It’s again rumoured to be available in three flavours – black, white and green in this case – and all would offer at least 128GB of storage.

While that’s all that is mentioned by the new report, the Pixel 6a has previously been mooted to launch in May 2022 – potentially at Google I/O. If that’s the case, the appearance of both devices on the carrier’s system at a similar time surely isn’t coincidence and a Spring launch could be on the cards.

That said, we’ve been caught chasing our tail for the Pixel Watch since as far back as the Pixel 3 in 2018, so bear in mind everything above is still highly speculative.

We’re more confident that the Pixel 6a, a stripped down version of the Pixel 6, is definitely coming this year and will likely emerge as one of the best cheap phones of 2022. But that Google smartwatch? We want to believe, but it may well prove to be a red herring yet again.

