Google Pixel 4 preview: Everything we know so far

Google came so close to nailing its Android hardware vision with the Pixel 3 XL, but that incredibly deep notch and no-longer-world-beating camera held it back from true must-have status.

Will the fourth time be the charm, then? Rumours are already swirling around the impending reveal of the Google Pixel 4, and while it'll still be some months before the company's next flagships roll out, early word suggests some compelling changes in the mix.

Wondering whether you should hold out 'til later this year? Here's what we've heard so far about the Google Pixel 4.

(All concept renders on this page created by Phone Designer)