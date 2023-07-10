Go big with £200 off the 65in Sony X85L full array LED TV

If your home cinema is in need of an upgrade this Prime Day, Sony has got you covered with a healthy discount on its full-array LED X85L TVs. The 65in version would usually set you back £1499, but can currently be snapped up for £1299 – a £200 saving.

Full-array local dimming TVs like the X85L use hundreds or thousands of separate dimming zones to deliver picture contrast that gets very close to OLED, without the brightness trade-off that tech tends to bring. That means you’ll be able to watch dark Netflix dramas even when the sun is shining, without having to draw the curtains first.

The 65in X85L is one of Sony’s 2023 TV sets, meaning you’re not buying an outdated model – something that’s pretty common during Prime Day sales. You’ll get the latest version of Google TV, the firm’s most up-to-date picture processing, and HDMI support for the latest generation of games consoles. Auto HDR tone mapping is also unique to Sony TVs, and should turn the heads of anyone with a PS5. HDMI 2.1 means 4K/120fps and variable refresh rate, too.

While we’ve not reviewed this specific model, we’ve been very impressed with Sony’s image quality across the board this year, so it promises to be a great value upgrade for anyone not looking to swap to OLED.

A bit shorter on space? Sony has also knocked £50 off the 43in X75WL. The more mainstream model was £599, but is now £549 for Prime Day.

The direct-backlit 4K panel supports the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats and runs the Google TV operating system, which has access to all the major streaming services. Like all Sony tellies it also comes with five credits to redeem on the firm’s Bravia Core service, which has exclusive movies before they appear on any other network.

It’s not a 120Hz panel, but still has HDMI support for Auto Low Latency Mode to ensure your games feel as snappy and responsive as possible.

Also check out: