Get £150 off the Google Pixel 6 and discounted Pixel Buds for Prime Day

Prime Day has seen the price of the Google Pixel 6 slashed. This UK only deal means you can grab one of the 10 best phones of the year for an amount that offers even more bang for your buck than usual.

This deal will save you 25%/£150 off the cost of a Pixel 6, fully unlocked and brand new. All colours are available with the discount, so you can take your pick from Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral this Amazon Prime Day.

The Pixel 6 is a 6.4in smartphone running the latest version of Android, with Google’s now-signature back-to-basics style. This smaller model has a 90Hz OLED display, Google’s own Tensor processor, and a pixel-perfect (pun intended) snapper set into the device’s stand-out camera bar design.

We gave the device the full 5 out of 5 stars in our review, saying its was “a formidable Android phone at a very compelling price point” that could “be the turning point for mass take-up of Google’s stock Android devices”.

But what’s better than one Prime Day deal? Two, of course! Amazon’s bargain event also sees Google’s budget wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, get a price slashing. You can nab the Android-friendly earbuds for a bargain:

This deal saves you 26%/£26 off the typical retail price. You can pick from the Dark Olive or Clearly White colour options with this discount.

The Pixel Buds offer clean and balanced sound, with fast pairing and an intuitive user interface. We gave them 4 out of 5 stars in our review.