Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in June 2018

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before July rolls around. You can thank us later.
Lumines Remastered – 26 June
Whether you're an old fan or a newcomer who can't quite sort out how to pronounce the title, Lumines Remastered is a must-play for puzzle fans. It's an upgraded edition of the 2005 PSP original, which arugably trails only Tetris as one of the greatest handheld puzzlers of all time.
Lumines finds you dropping little 2x2 chunks of squares onto a board, which you'll rotate and rearrange to try and pair up like colours to remove large swathes of them from sight. And every few minutes, a new skin and song come in to shake up the style and tempo, making it an ever-evolving treat. It should be especially well suited for Switch, given its handheld origins.
Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Price: TBA