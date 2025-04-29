Festival of Outdoor Photography coming to London in May – save 40% on tickets!

Our friends at Amateur Photographer are hosting a Festival of Outdoor Photography at the Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London, UK from May 30 to 1 June 2025.

The festival will bring together an incredible selection of world-class experts who will share their knowledge and passion. There will be inspiring talks, photo walks, hands-on workshops and other interactive activities covering everything to do with outdoor photography.

As a special promotion we have a STUFF40 code that gives you access to 40% off the full price of all tickets.

Confirmed speakers include wildlife and bird photography experts Tesni Ward, Rachel Bigsby and Tim Flach, renowned landscape photographers Liam Man and Quintin Lake, street specialists Nick Turpin and Damien Demolder. Plus, Chris Coe and Bella Falk on travel plus Peter Dench talking about documentary photography.

Amateur Photographer magazine is the UK’s biggest-selling photography magazine. First published in October 1884, it holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest consumer photography magazine at over 140 years old. It remains the only printed weekly photo magazine.

The event takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London’s historic South Kensington museum district. So whether you’re an experienced photographer looking to refine your skills or a budding enthusiast eager to explore the world of outdoor photography, this event has something for everyone. Each day will cover a wide range of expertise and interests.

Amateur Photographer Festival of Outdoor Photography key info

Dates: Friday 30 May – Sunday 1 June 2025

Location: The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, England – SW7 2AR

Ticket prices before the discount: 1 day £50, 2 days £80, 3 days £100

Get your tickets now: https://www.kelsey.events/FestivalOfOutdoorPhotography and remember to use the code STUFF40 to get the discount.