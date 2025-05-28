Get exclusive savings when you visit Acer at the Festival of Outdoor Photography this weekend!

Our friends at Amateur Photographer are hosting a Festival of Outdoor Photography at the Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London, UK from May 30 to 1 June 2025. As a special promotion we have a STUFF40 code that gives you access to 40% off the full price of all tickets.

And if you visit the festival, you’ll also get the chance to visit the Stuff space at the event, presented in association with Acer. It’s all about portable power, smart connectivity, and making sure your gear doesn’t give up before golden hour. Better yet, you’ll get access to some exclusive savings.

Acer’s range of Portable Power Stations are perfect for photographers who think lugging a backup generator into the wilds is a bit much. And when you pick up either the 600W or 1800W model, and Acer will chuck in a free solar panel worth up to £399. The offer’s valid through 30 June and available via Amazon and Currys.

However, if you’re going to the Festival you can get aan exclusive 10% discount on any Acer Power Station purchase made during the event – you just have to swing by the Stuff space at the event, presented in association with Acer.

With long-lasting batteries that can be recharged 3000 times, each Acer Power Station means you can have reliable power wherever you go and keep your kit juiced. They also boast Rapid recharge too so there’s not much waiting around. You can charge even the 1800W model in under 2 hours!

But it’s not just about keeping things juiced. Acer’s also showing off its latest connectivity devices – perfect companions to its freshly announced AI-powered laptops. Whether you’re backing up field shots, editing RAWs on the fly, or livestreaming your hike, this is the tech to make your mobile set-up sing.

Join us at the Amateur Photographer Festival of Outdoor Photography

So what can you expect from the festival? It will bring together an incredible selection of world-class experts who will share their knowledge and passion. There will be inspiring talks, photo walks, hands-on workshops and other interactive activities covering everything to do with outdoor photography.

Speakers include wildlife and bird photography experts Tesni Ward, Rachel Bigsby and Tim Flach, renowned landscape photographers Liam Man and Quintin Lake, street specialists Nick Turpin and Damien Demolder. Plus, Chris Coe and Bella Falk on travel plus Peter Dench talking about documentary photography.

And a reminder that as a special promotion we have a STUFF40 code that gives you access to 40% off the full price of all tickets.

The event takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London’s historic South Kensington museum district.

The Amateur Photographer Festival of Outdoor Photography at a glance

Dates: Friday 30 May – Sunday 1 June 2025

Location: The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, England – SW7 2AR

Ticket prices before the discount: 1 day £50, 2 days £80, 3 days £100

Get your tickets now: https://www.kelsey.events/FestivalOfOutdoorPhotography and remember to use the code STUFF40 to get the discount.