Everything you need to know from Apple's iPhone 11 event

Not content with the standard iPhone 11 experience? Apple hears you. That's why they're rolling out the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are the official successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

They're largely similar at their core to last year's editions, albeit with a wide array of enhancements. The frame is made from "surgical-grade stainless steel" and now comes in an alluring matte Midnight Green option in addition to the usual black, silver (white), and gold. Meanwhile, the OLED screens bump up to an ultra-bright 1200 nits while keeping the same resolution as before.

Both phones also pack a third back camera, a telephoto lens, for zoomed-in snaps (in addition to the new ultra-wide lens on all the iPhone 11 models), and the new "Deep Fusion" image processing coming via a later software update promises neural-processed enhancements. All of the other iPhone 11 upgrades apply to the Pro models, too.

They're boosting battery life, too, with the iPhone 11 Pro said to get up to 4 more hours of uptime than the XS, and the Pro Max hitting up to 5 hours more than the XS Max. Both also come with an 18W fast charger (finally!), instead of the dinky 5W charger (which the iPhone 11 still comes with).

Pro pricing is the same in the States as last year, at US$999 and $1099, but the UK sadly sees a bump – up to £1049 and £1149 for the Pro and Pro Max, respectively. Both release on 20 September, with pre-orders beginning on 13 September. The iPhone XR and iPhone 8 are also still in the lineup for less cash than before.