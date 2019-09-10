The iPhone 11 Pro has three cameras and an almighty new display

Apple has been making Macs, MacBooks and iPads for ‘Pros’ for a long time now, but we’ve had to wait until number 11 for it to stick the P word on the end of an iPhone. But you can’t accuse the iPhone 11 Pro of not taking its very important title seriously. It’s forged of hardy surgical grade stainless steel, and has a new “Super Retina XDR” display, which means HDR10+, spatial audio, Dolby Vision and Atmos support. And at 1200 nits, you’re going to be able to see it wherever you are. The iPhone 11 Pro is available in either 5.8 or 6.5 screen sizes. Pick up the latter and, as rumoured in the leadup to today’s event, you’ll see iPhone 11 Pro Max written on the box. If it fits, that is. From the front the Pro looks near indistinguishable from its recent predecessors, sporting the familiar notch that people got used to very quickly. Flip it round, though, and you’ll be greeted by the three beady eyes that make up a new triple camera setup. With its 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, as well as a new Night Mode for improved low light photography, it looks like Apple has done some much needed catching up on the flagship competition. And with an additional five hours of battery life, you’ll have more time to marvel at is machine learning-based wizardry. Both phones will be available from September 20 (pre-orders from 13), with prices starting at £1,049 for the Pro and £1,149 for the Pro Max.