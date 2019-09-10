Apple’s iPhone 11 has a revamped camera system, tougher glass, and buckets of power

So long, iPhone XR. Apple’s now all about iPhone 11 (from £729). It looks superb, with a back milled and sculpted from a single piece of the “toughest glass on a smartphone” (according to Apple), in a range of new colours. But it’s the new dual-camera system that’ll really catch your eye – and capture the world with the Ultra Wide 12MP camera that grabs four times more scene. On the front, the TrueDepth camera also gets a significant upgrade, and is now capable of 12MP and 4K. Elsewhere, this device is mostly about raw power. Last year’s A12 Bionic chip is still industry-leading, but Apple’s pulled even further away from the pack with the absurdly powerful A13 Bionic – and yet this doesn’t come at the expense of battery life. The XR was no slouch in that department, but Apple reckons the 11 has it beat by an hour – great news whether you’re filming your latest masterpiece, watching a film using the new spacial audio system (with Dolby Atmos support), or frantically swiping for your life in Apple Arcade.