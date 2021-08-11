Everything Samsung just announced at its Galaxy Unpacked event

Will it be third time lucky for Samsung’s foldable flagship? Slimmer and lighter than the Fold 2 before it, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t reinvent the bend – but it does strengthen the packaging. Gorilla Glass Victus reinforces the exterior, while a protective film makes the main screen 80% tougher than previously. A sturdier aluminium frame also means the Z Fold 3 is good for 200,000 folds. Which is quite a few.

Those all-important screen stats are ostensibly the same as they were for the Z Fold 2: a 6.2in display on the door, with a 7.6in number inside when you flip it open. That main panel is brighter than before, though, while both displays now support 120Hz refresh rates for smoother motion. Upgraded stereo speakers also promise a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

Photographers won’t find fresh hardware in the triple lens array on the rear, but the front-facing camera now lives beneath the main display for a neater selfie solution. Whether software tricks will upgrade shooting functionality will have to wait for our full review, but Samsung has certainly tweaked the multi-tasking experience, promising enhanced Flex mode features for dual-screen productivity – as well as better App Pair shortcuts and a new Taskbar for quicker switching.

The big news for scribblers is S Pen support. Both the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro feature retractible tips to limit how hard you can press on the display, while lower latency should mean more realistic sketching. Unlike Samsung’s Note devices of old, though, there’s no slot for stashing the stylus when you’re finished.

The Z Fold 3 is set to ship on 27 August. Prices start at £1599 for the 256GB version, rising to £1699 for 512GB – both of which come with 5G connectivity. Look out for our full review soon.