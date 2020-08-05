Everything Samsung just announced at its Galaxy Note 20 event

Even in a pandemic-twisted year, August means the arrival of a new, stylus-packing Galaxy Note phone… as leaks hinted at for months and months.

But that's not all that Samsung took the wraps off of today, with two Galaxy Note 20 models flanked by another super-premium phone, tablets, and fresh wearables.

Didn't watch the stream? Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's latest collection of desirable devices.