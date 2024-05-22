Every Samsung smartphone is discounted in this major sale that’ll convince you to switch

If you’re on the lookout for one of the latest smartphones, you might find the price putting you off. The newest flagships can go for £1000+. That’s where deals come in, but they often limit you to just one model. But Samsung is running a smartphone deal right now that might convince you to switch. You can score savings across Samsung’s entire range of smartphones – including the new Galaxy S24 series.

From today until 4 June, you can save money across the entire line-up of Samsung smartphones. That’s every device from the newest Galaxy S24, to the foldable phones, and even the cheaper A-series. There’s no promo code needed, you just order straight from the brand or other third-party retailers, including Amazon and Currys. This Samsung sale is pretty unprecedented, with every single device on offer. You can bag savings of up to £400! Here are all the deals to be had:

Galaxy S24 : was £799, now £499 – £300 off

: was £799, now £499 – £300 off Galaxy S24+ : was £999, now £699 – £300 off

: was £999, now £699 – £300 off Galaxy S24 Ultra : was £1249, now £949 – £300 off

: was £1249, now £949 – £300 off Galaxy A25 : was £249, now £169 – £80 off

: was £249, now £169 – £80 off Galaxy A35 : was £339, now £239 – £100

: was £339, now £239 – £100 Galaxy A55 : was £439, now £289 – £150 off

: was £439, now £289 – £150 off Galaxy Z Flip 5 : was £1049, now £649 – £400 off

: was £1049, now £649 – £400 off Galaxy Z Fold 5: was £1749, now £1349 – £400 off

The Samsung Galaxy S24 rocks a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the S24+ steps it up to 6.7 inches, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The S24 Ultra, the showstopper, packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 200MP main camera.

Swinging over to the A-series, the Galaxy A25, A35, and A55 are your more budget-friendly options. The A25 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a modest Exynos 1280 processor. The A35 improves on that with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and better camera capabilities. But the A55 tops the series with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a more powerful Exynos 1380 processor, and a more robust camera system.

For those who love a bit of foldable flair, there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ foldable display, perfect for compact convenience, while the Z Fold 5 expands to a 7.6-inch QHD+ main display, offering tablet-like usability in a phone’s body​ (Samsung)​. Each of these devices caters to different needs, from high-end performance to innovative design and affordability.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home