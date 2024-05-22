Every Samsung smartphone is discounted in this major sale that’ll convince you to switch
You can save money on Samsung's entire line-up of smartphones, including the new Galaxy S24, from now until 4 June
If you’re on the lookout for one of the latest smartphones, you might find the price putting you off. The newest flagships can go for £1000+. That’s where deals come in, but they often limit you to just one model. But Samsung is running a smartphone deal right now that might convince you to switch. You can score savings across Samsung’s entire range of smartphones – including the new Galaxy S24 series.
From today until 4 June, you can save money across the entire line-up of Samsung smartphones. That’s every device from the newest Galaxy S24, to the foldable phones, and even the cheaper A-series. There’s no promo code needed, you just order straight from the brand or other third-party retailers, including Amazon and Currys. This Samsung sale is pretty unprecedented, with every single device on offer. You can bag savings of up to £400! Here are all the deals to be had:
- Galaxy S24: was £799, now £499 – £300 off
- Galaxy S24+: was £999, now £699 – £300 off
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1249, now £949 – £300 off
- Galaxy A25: was £249, now £169 – £80 off
- Galaxy A35: was £339, now £239 – £100
- Galaxy A55: was £439, now £289 – £150 off
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: was £1049, now £649 – £400 off
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: was £1749, now £1349 – £400 off
The Samsung Galaxy S24 rocks a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the S24+ steps it up to 6.7 inches, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The S24 Ultra, the showstopper, packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 200MP main camera.
Swinging over to the A-series, the Galaxy A25, A35, and A55 are your more budget-friendly options. The A25 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a modest Exynos 1280 processor. The A35 improves on that with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and better camera capabilities. But the A55 tops the series with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a more powerful Exynos 1380 processor, and a more robust camera system.
For those who love a bit of foldable flair, there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ foldable display, perfect for compact convenience, while the Z Fold 5 expands to a 7.6-inch QHD+ main display, offering tablet-like usability in a phone’s body (Samsung). Each of these devices caters to different needs, from high-end performance to innovative design and affordability.