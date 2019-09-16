News

eBay is offering 10% off phones and accessories right now - here's how to claim your discount

Holding off on that new iPhone? eBay's got a huge deal for you...
by 

So, Apple announced a new iPhone (if you didn't hear about that already...) and to some, it's a little expensive.

We've found all the best deals for the iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max - while they are really good, we can completely sympathise with anyone who simply can't shell out for these contracts. That is where eBay comes in with a huge 10% off phones and accessories across their website, which ties into a boost in sales of refurbished tech (especially phones) that they see after a big Apple announcement.

If you don't need that third camera and A13 bionic processor (the XS is already faster than a good chunk of this year's big Android releases), there are plenty last year's models to be had for cheap!

How do you get this discount? Scroll down and find out.

How do I get this deal?

To get 10% off phones and accessories from selected sellers, pop on over to this page, select your deals and use the code “PHONES10” at checkout. You need to spend a minimum of £25 to get this deal (with a maximum discount of £75) and you’re limited to just one redemption, so choose wisely! You've got until 11:59pm on 20th September to use it.

