The best iPhone 11 Pro deals - £59/m w/120GB on O2

As we roll into Autumn, Apple is back with the iPhone 11 Pro - packed with new tech, a third camera and the super fast A13 Bionic chip.
If you’ve read our first impressions, you’ll know we’re pretty impressed with the suitably stylish design, the serious upgrade to the cameras (hello, Night Mode), the beauty OLED display with HDR 10 and the extra five hours of life thanks to the slightly bigger battery and efficiencies throughout the software.
Now, take it from this geek who knows about the cost of Apple - getting the latest iPhone can be a costly choice to make (especially given the Brexit bump-up in pricing). But fear not, I’ve got a good nose for decent contract deals, all of which will surprise you with sheer value.
Looking to buy your iPhone 11 Pro SIM-free? Order yours here for a discounted price from KRCS.
Also, don’t forget to buy yourself a case too. That matte glass finish does feel nice, but that precious jewel of a phone needs all the protection it can get! Here are the best cases out there.
iPhone 11 Pro best deals - £59/ w/120GB on O2
Tempted to pick one up? Well, as the iPhone 11 Pro is up for pre-order, all the networks are pulling out the big deals to pull you in. We’ve gone through all of them and picked the best ones worth your hard-earned money - our favourite coming from O2 with a whopping 120GB.
O2
If you’re OK paying £150 upfront for your iPhone, you’ve got an amazing deal from O2. They’ve doubled the data from 60 to 120GB, plus you’re on an award-winning network.
- 120GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total ownership cost: £1566.99
Get it here for £59 a month with £150.99 upfront.
Three
Live life without limits (on your data). Three has thrown their hat in the iPhone ring with a 24-month plan that includes literally unlimited everything.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Global data roaming
Total cost of ownership: £1735
Get it here for £69 a month with £79 upfront.
EE
This is where we wonder into freebie territory. While EE haven’t matched the data limits of other networks for this price, you can take your pick of free Apple Music, Amazon Prime Video or BT Sport. Plus, you’d be far pushed to use 120GB in a month - 50GB is more than enough.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 3 Months Free Apple Music
Total cost of ownership: £1639
Get it here for £61 a month with £175 upfront.
Vodafone
Think about the costs of your phone right now. Chances are it’s not just the contract - it’s also the £10 a month for the likes of Spotify, Sky Sports mobile or Now TV. Vodafone’s thought about that with their Unlimited data with entertainment package. Plus you get global roaming and max download speeds of up to 10Mbps.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 24 months of either Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile
Total cost of ownership: £1993