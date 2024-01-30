Dyson Airstrait is coming to the UK soon – here’s how to find out more

The Dyson Airstrait was one of the most innovative products of last year but despite already being out in the US it hasn’t reached the UK. Yet. You can register for more information for when it does go on sale but there’s a catch – you need to be registered to be in with a chance of getting it first.

Airstrait (not Airstraight, notice) combines styling and drying at the same time. Dyson promises a natural straight style with a smooth shiny finish, fast. The combo of blowing and styling without damage has huge potential and we’ve detailed how it works in a dedicated Dyson Airstrait explainer feature.

Dyson isn’t alone in its ambition here, of course, The GHD Duet Style and Shark SpeedStyle have both spearheaded the wet-to-dry styling revolution.

In a statement, Dysonm said the following: “The eagerly anticipated wait of Dyson’s latest innovation is nearly here! Airstrait is finally coming to the UK!” The device is currently available in the US, Canada, China and Mexico but as well as the UK it’s also yet to come to other key Dyson markets such as Australia, Singapore and France.

It is surprising that it hasn’t come to UK shores as yet, but Dyson launching its products at different times for different territories is nothing new – it regularly does this, even with seemingly standard products like vacuums and purifiers.

You can sign up for early UK access here and you’ll be notified when the Airstrait becomes available for UK customers. I’m guessing it will become available sometime in early 2024. My best guess is that it will probably be during February or March.

If it’s already available where you are then you can check out the latest Dyson Airstrait deals right here:

