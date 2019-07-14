Drop everything and download: Super Over!

Strips cricket right back to a slightly unreasonable degree. In the single-player modes (one of which is a World Cup), you’re tasked with scoring a set number of runs from a tiny number of balls.

You hit balls by stopping a bat that whizzes precisely once back and forth across the screen. Stop it on a 6 or 4 and you take a chunk out of the total you’re chasing, and get to feel a bit smug. Hit W and you’re bowled out and instantly lose. Twenty20 has nothing on this game’s pace.

The best bit, though, is the same-device two-player mode, which has one player bowl, the other bat, and the loser smash up the phone with a cricket bat.