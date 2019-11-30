Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

Busy hiding under a rock during Black Friday? We hope you enjoyed yourself. We hear they're nice at this time of year.
Luckily for you, Cyber Monday facilitates even more money-saving gadget-splurging, and with so many deals flying around the internet, we're here to give you a helping hand.
Read on for some of the best Cyber Monday deals.
Philips 65PUS7304/12 65in 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight (save £230)
We’re big fans of Philips’ Ambilight TVs here at Stuff – and after you see one in action you probably will be too.
The 65in PUS7304/12 is a mid-ranger but still something of a whopper, plus it comes with plenty of flagship-type features including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with Android TV 9.0 running the show. Philips actually refers to this telly as The One – and at this price it might just be the one for you.
Was £999 | Now £759
iPhone 11 (60GB data just £33 a month)
Let's kick off this list with a top deal on a top blower - the iPhone 11. There's a lot to love about this phone, from the beautiful Liquid Retina display and zippy performance, to the dual camera setup round back (with a fun ultra wide lens) and a decent sized battery for all-day performance. The only way they can make it better? Make it cheaper - which is what they've done.
Go on... Treat yourself!
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £891
Netgear Orbi (save £170)
Wi-Fi gone a bit wonky? Netgear’s Orbi system creates a mesh network (a bit like how Sonos and Sky Q work) so you can use satellites to help the signal get to those hard-to-reach places.
This setup comes with just one but if you’ve got a bigger gaff and need more, there are other Orbi packages with varying chunks of cash knocked off also available in the Cyber Monday sale.
Was £399.99 | Now £229.99
Netvue WiFi Security Camera (49% off)
There are a lot of Wi-Fi security cameras out there but considering you hope to never need them it can be tough to justify shelling out too much for them. We’ve not tried Netvue’s WiFi Camera but for just £23.40 it’s probably worth a punt.
It’s got motion detection, infrared night vision, can pan and tilt and two-way audio, so you can use it for security or as a baby (real or fur) monitor. You’ll need to add your own SD card to store the 1080p footage but there’s probably one going cheap on Amazon. This one’s a Lightning deal, so if you’re keen you’ll need to be quick.
Was £45.99 | Now £23.40
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II (£31 off)
When it comes to blocking out the sounds of the outside world, Bose's QuietComfort headphones are the gold standard for that. The amazing audio quality you expect from Bose, paired with phenomenal noise cancellation (and easy-to-use wireless controls on the side) make for an unbeatable pair of cans.
Was £260 | Now £229 (£31 off)
Xbox One S Digital Edition + 3 Games and NOW TV (£70 off)
Brand spanking new games consoles don't come cheaper than this... Join the Xbox Tribe with a One S, three games (Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and some bonus extras in Fortnite: Battle Royale) and a free NOW TV pass. All of this, for just under £130? Mental!
Was £199 | Now £129 (£70 off)
Google Pixel 4 XL (Free Google Home Hub)
With a beasty camera, zipper performance from the 855 chip and 90 Hz display, and Google's purest form of Android, the Pixel 4 XL is a great smartphone for anybody wanting a great shooter in their pocket with plenty of performance. And this Cyber Monday, it just got even better with a FREE Google Home Hub!
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Google Home Hub
Total cost of ownership: £888