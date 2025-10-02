Best eco gifts for Christmas 2025

You don’t need a Muppets medley to know it’s not always easy being green. Sure, you can bring your own bags and refill your own bottle, but one disposable purchase can offset all your offsetting. Keen to channel your inner Kermit this Christmas? Take a hop in the right direction with this selection of the best eco gifts.

From recycled earbuds to smart air-purifying plant pots, the gadgets below are all built to be greener. Many use renewable or plant-based materials to tread lighter on the planet, while several also support environmental schemes – from planting trees to cleaning the seas.

Wrap some of our suggestions in recycled paper, and you’ll be closer to a frog-friendly festive season. Plus, you’ll get sustainable bragging rights at your Boxing Day beach clean-up. With that said, here’s our Stuff Eco Christmas Gift Guide 2025.

Our pick of the best eco gifts and sustainable tech for Christmas 2025

Fairphone Gen 6

The Fairphone 6 proves that a smartphone can be powerful and sustainable. Its modular design means you can replace the screen, battery, or camera yourself, extending lifespan while cutting waste. Built with recycled and responsibly sourced materials, it balances performance with ethics, proving that greener tech doesn’t have to compromise usability. More than fast enough for regular use, it also meets transparent repair guides with easily accessible spare parts. In an age where tech is unfortunately seen as disposable, a phone that does its best to prolong its lifespan beyond a year or two deserves all the praise it gets.

Aiaiai TMA-2 Move XE Modular Wireless Headphones

Criminally awful name aside, these cans deserve credit for their modular system, reducing waste by letting you replace or upgrade parts instead of buying new. Lightweight, durable, and made with recycled materials, they deliver punchy sound with Bluetooth 5.0, with 40 hours of use per charge, and a handy joystick for playback control.

Gomi Power Bank

The Gomi Power Bank is handmade in the UK from recycled plastic and repurposed batteries. And because each one has a marbled casing, no two are the same. Compact but powerful, it offers dependable charging and fast top-ups for phones and earbuds. A unique and practical gift, it tackles e-waste creatively, blending sustainability with eye-catching design.

Maanta Itaca Beach Bag

Crafted from recycled boat sails, the Maanta Itaca beach bag is rugged, roomy, and unique. Every bag carries the story of its fabric’s past life, and it’s spacious enough for towels, books, and snacks, with sturdy straps for reliability. Perfect for the beach, pool, or city trips, it’s a stylish and sustainable way to carry essentials with a nautical edge.

Ocean Bottle 3-in-1 Gift Set

Ocean Bottle’s 3-in-1 bottle adapts to daily life with lids for hot drinks, cold water, or straw sipping. Built from recycled stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, it’s durable, insulated, and versatile. Each purchase funds plastic waste collection too, preventing nefarious bottles from reaching the ocean. Available in a range of soothing colours, with engraving for an extra tenner.

Mnchd Travel Cutlery & Straw Set

Become the Buffet Lord with Mnchd’s travel set, which includes a reusable knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, and straw in a slim, portable case. Made from durable stainless steel, it eliminates the need for disposables. Lightweight and easy to carry, it’s ideal for commuting, work lunches, or picnics. A small but meaningful swap that supports greener habits and reduces single-use plastic waste daily.

Kabloom Seedbom Multipack Gift Set

Kabloom Seedboms are biodegradable grenade-shaped pods filled with flower seeds – just shake, soak, throw, and grow. This gift set includes a mix designed for added visual impact, with seeds for bees, butterflies, and more. Ideal for gardens, balconies, or pots, they make rewilding easy and fun. A playful, eco-friendly gift that encourages biodiversity while spreading colour and greenery.

Dualit EcoPress Coffee Capsule Recycler

Dualit’s EcoPress separates coffee grounds from aluminium capsules so they can be easily recycled. Compact and hand-powered, it requires no electricity and is built to last. A smart companion for coffee pod machines, it simplifies the faff of managing waste, while helping eco-conscious drinkers cut their eco footprint without losing the convenience of pods.

Voited Sherpa Fleece Hoodie

Made from recycled materials, the Voited Sherpa Fleece Hoodie combines sherpa lining with a water-repellent outer for warmth and protection. Oversized for comfort with a kangaroo pocket for hands or essentials, it’s your new best friend for camping, lounging, or chilly evenings. A cosy and sustainable gift for anyone, with the bonus of a tree planted for every order.

Weatherman Travel Umbrella

Compact yet durable, the Weatherman Travel Umbrella is designed to withstand strong winds. Made with recycled materials, it’s a reliable shield for unpredictable British weather. The automatic open and close mechanism makes it convenient too, while the portable size keeps it bag-friendly. A smarter alternative to cheap disposable umbrellas, it’s built to last and keep you dry.

Pela iPhone 17 Case

Pela’s compostable – yes, compostable – iPhone case is made from plant-based materials that protect against drops while reducing plastic waste. Flexible, grippy, and slim, it even works with wireless charging and comes in a smorgasbord of bright, fun colours. A stylish, sustainable upgrade that’s protective and planet-friendly, with options for all manner of Android and iPhones.

Bambaw Double Edge Safety Razor

Bambaw’s stainless steel safety razor eliminates the need for pricey disposable cartridges (those footballers get paid a bundle for the ads, you know). With a sturdy handle and stand, it delivers a close, precise shave. Compatible with affordable replaceable blades, it’s designed to last for years.. A practical, waste-free grooming essential available in finishes for every taste.