Best fitness gifts for fitness fans for Christmas 2025

Our pick of the best fitness gifts for Christmas 2025

Form Smart Swim 2 Pro

Form’s augmented reality goggles bring a splash of cyberpunk futurism to the local pool by displaying real-time performance metrics directly in your field of vision. Heart rate, stroke count, split times and more are all accounted for, while HeadCoach virtual coaching and SwimStraight open-water navigation offer guided improvement from session to session. Stats and tracking aside, they’re built to last and promise crystal-clear vision compared to traditional goggles. An advanced bit of kit for those who take their butterflies, crawls, and freestyles seriously, and it’s approved by World Triathlon and USA Triathlon, among others. And we trust them.

Nike 3-Pack Elite Trunks

Never underestimate the importance of comfortable, breathable underwear. Whether you’re sprinting for a PR or catching the bus, Nike’s boxer briefs have been engineered for athletic performance with a breathable fabric that maintains constant airflow during intense workouts. A form-fitting cut with elasticated waistband ensures comfort without restriction, while the super-soft 88% polyester, 12% elastane blend wicks moisture efficiently.

Millet X Canyon Hydration Vest

This lightweight cycling hydration system has a magnetic bladder closure for quick refills and secure positioning during aggressive riding. A sewn-in loop holds the bladder firmly, while zipped compartments store tools, electrolyte packs, and smartphones safely. Drinking tube routes to either side with robust clips keep hydration within easy reach, while reflective details enhance visibility during dawn and dusk rides.

Merrell Moab Speed 2 Gore-Tex

Available in a range of alluring hues from indigo to coyote, Merrell’s revamped kicks build on the best-selling Moab with Gore-Tex waterproofing and Vibram TC5+ outsoles for goat-like traction on varied terrain. FloatPro foam midsoles provide lightweight comfort that lasts, while the protective toe cap resists rubbing. Dual loops also make for a handy way to hang them off backpacks.

JBL Endurance Zone

JBL’s open-ear sport headphones deliver clear audio while letting you stay aware of your surroundings. A dynamic driver provides crisp highs and rich mids, while adaptive bass algorithms keep you motivated when the stitches kick in. An IP68 rating shrugs off sweat, rain, and even saltwater exposure, while four beamforming microphones ensure crystal-clear calls while you’re getting your sweat on.

SaunaBox SmartSteam Pro

We can’t all enjoy the luxury of a custom-built Nordic spruce sauna near the lapping waves of an icy Finnish lake. Enter the SmartSteam Pro – a pop-up personal steam sauna that takes just 15 minutes to assemble, with adjustable heat for hour-long sessions. The heat-insulated ThermoShield cover keeps muscle-melting warmth in, while the (mercifully) machine-washable floor mat keeps things sanitary.

Under Armour UA Unstoppable Tapered Pants

These unstoppable tapered pants might sound like they belong in Tony Stark’s walk-in wardrobe, and perhaps they do. But rather than new-fangled ion-charged energy shields, they offer a more humble, yet still useful set of sporty, practical features. Water repellent. Breathable. Stretchy. Pockets! Everything an active person needs to stay nimble, dry, and mobile enough for deep, deep squats.

Fjallraven Abisko Bottle Pocket

What’s this? A tiny little pack dedicated to your water bottle? How kawaii. Freeing space from your main pack by snuggling away bottles up to 750ml in size, the Bottle Pocket also has a strap and webbing loop for easy attachability, providing a thirst-quenching drink at arm’s reach, at all times. The small pocket also holds snacks and your phone.

Bulldog Gear Tactical Adjustable Weighted Vest

This plate-loaded training vest lets you live out your favourite 90s Hollywood action flicks, though if you loaded it with compatible plates it could double up as a weighted vest to boost bodyweight training. Made from ultra-durable 500D nylon with mesh ventilation to prevent overheating during intense sessions. Available with 6.5kg, 7.5kg, or 10kg configurations for progressive training.

Egofit Walker Pro-M1 Under Desk Treadmill

Take your standing desk game to the next level with this compact treadmill. It’s compact enough not to overpower your office, while letting you rack up 10K steps and beyond. If you’re going to spend your waking hours eyes-deep in spreadsheets, you might as well burn extra calories in the process. Lean Mean Formula machine, they’ll call you.

Reformly Pilates Reformer

Reformer pilates is a great way for many to tune up their bodies, reduce pain, and regain the limberness that the hourglass of time so rudely stole from them. The reformer machines are huge though, and sessions are expensive. This compact reformer board is a welcome alternative, letting you recreate all manner of reformer exercises without draining your bank account.

Shakti Acupress Back and Belly Band

We’re massive fans of acupressure mats, despite the fact that to use them, you must willingly lie down on a bed of sharp, plastic spikes. Once the initial (bloodless) pain subsides, you’re left with a deep sense of relaxation, with tightness melting away. This belt uses the same principle, but targets the lower back and core for on-the-go pressure relief.