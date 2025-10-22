How to watch NFL 2025, wherever you are

The NFL season is finally here. Whether your favourite team is is struggling or regularly tasting victory, you might still wonder how to catch all the action this year. In the US, television coverage is basically the same as last year, except for a considerable change when it comes to streaming.

Starting this season, NFL Sunday Ticket (from $34.50 per month for 8 months) will be available solely on Google’s YouTube TV platform. However, football enthusiasts can still catch the rest of the games on the usual networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video. It is worth mentioning that international coverage options for NFL games are still accessible to fans across the globe.

The NFL 2025 season concludes on 4 January 2026, marking the final day of regular games. After the regular season, fans can look forward to the unpredictable and exhilarating Wild Card Round from January 10–12 2026.

The Divisional round will commence on January 17-18, featuring the top teams from the regular season in competitive match-ups. The Conference Championship games will occur on 25 January, where divisional winners will battle it out for a chance to progress to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX occurs on 8 February 2025, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The most highly anticipated event of the year will feature the season’s two best teams in the ultimate showdown.

There’s also a flexible scheduling system – which basically means games can be switched into a key slot. It should create a more even distribution of games throughout the season. This will make it easier for fans to watch games featuring their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The system is also expected to boost ratings and generate more revenue for the league.

For the last three years this has included Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and games have even switched between CBS and Fox. This means that games originally set to air on CBS may now air on Fox and vice versa. This change provides fans with more options to watch their favorite teams play. However, CBS and Fox can protect a limited number of games featuring specific teams, respectively.

What international games will be played this year?

2025 NFL International Games

No. Date Week Match-up Location 1 Sept 5 Week 1 Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs TBA Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil 2 Sept 28 Week 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs Minnesota Vikings Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland 3 Oct 5 Week 5 Cleveland Browns (home) vs Minnesota Vikings Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. 4 Oct 12 Week 6 New York Jets (home) vs Denver Broncos Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. 5 Oct 19 Week 7 Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs Los Angeles Rams Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. 6 Nov 9 Week 10 Indianapolis Colts (home) vs Atlanta Falcons Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany 7 Nov 16 Week 11 Miami Dolphins (home) vs Washington Commanders Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Holiday games

Three Thanksgiving games are planned to be held on November 27 – these are Green Bay at Detroit and Kansas City at Dallas as the traditional afternoon double-header. For prime time, it’s Cincinnati at Baltimore.

Christmas Day games are on a Thursday this year and include two afternoon games (Dallas at Washington and Detroit at Minnesota) and the regular Thursday Night Football game which is Denver at Kansas City.

How to watch NFL on TV and streaming services

US

CBS and FOX are again the Sunday hosts of AFC and NFC games. This equates to around 80 games in each region throughout the year. Paramount+ and Peacock offer the added convenience of streaming games, as do the CBS and FOX apps. Games that air each week vary by region.

Day / Type Network(s) Streaming Option(s) Sunday Afternoon CBS (AFC games), Fox (NFC games) Paramount+ (CBS), Fox Sports Sunday Night Football NBC Peacock Monday Night Football ESPN, select games on ABC ESPN+ Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video (exclusive) Prime Video International Games / Specials NFL Network, CBS, Fox, ESPN, NBC Varies by game Playoffs / Super Bowl NBC, CBS, Fox, or ESPN/ABC (rotates annually) Corresponding streaming platforms

NBC hosts about 20 Sunday Night Football games each season. These are often the week’s biggest games, although some aren’t nearly as exciting as others. Peacock is the home to Sunday Night Football streaming.

The iconic Monday Night Football returns. After initially airing on ABC, ESPN has been the home to Monday Night Football for 18 years. At least one post-season game will be shown on ABC.

Amazon Prime will again offer Thursday Night Football. This weekly NFL event will showcase 15 games to kick off each new week.

To access CBS, NBC, and ESPN content, you will need a satellite or cable subscription or a streaming service subscription such as YouTube TV, Sling, or Hulu, among others. On the other hand, to watch Thursday Night Football, you will require an Amazon Prime subscription that costs $15 per month or $139 per year.

UK and Europe

Even if you’re outside of the United States, you can catch NFL games. For residents in the U.K. and Ireland, game coverage is available through Sky Sports (three live games every Sunday (early, late, and Sunday Night Football). There’s also a weekly NFL Show for highlights on ITV.

To watch the NFL in Europe, your best bet is to subscribe to NFL Game Pass via Dazn, the sport’s official online streaming service. The service costs from £35 for the entire season.

In the UK, the NFL games around Thanksgiving will be on Prime Video UK, branded as Black Friday Football as part of a Black Friday Sports schedule which covers American football, basketball, and golf. Amazon says the game will be the first NFL event to be presented globally on Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories around the world. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will kick off at 20:00 GMT on 28 November.

Streaming with NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is the perfect solution if you’re a football fan looking to watch out-of-market games that aren’t available on local channels. This subscription service provides access to games produced by Fox and CBS. It also includes NFL RedZone, which offers live coverage of every scoring play for that day’s games.

Previously, satellite provider DirecTV held exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package in the United States. However, Google’s YouTube TV is the home for this popular service. You can watch NFL Sunday Ticket across various platforms, including the web, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

Prices for this year’s NFL Sunday Ticket in the U.S. differ, depending on your YouTube TV subscription, but they start from $34.50 per month for the eight month subscription.

Unfortunately, NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to subscribers in the US for now.