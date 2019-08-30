Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: Everything we know so far

Samsung's usual tick-tock release cycle with the Galaxy S line suggests that 2020's Galaxy S11 ought to look pretty familiar. Given how great the Galaxy S10 is, who can blame them?
Even if that's true, we're sure to see some significant upgrades in the mix as Samsung attempts to one-up its best phone to date. The rumour mill is already firing, naturally, and leaks point to some of the potential changes afoot.
Here's a look at what we've heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S11.
(Samsung Galaxy S10+ shown above and below)
When will the Samsung Galaxy S11 be out?
If history holds true, we should see the Samsung Galaxy S11 debut in late February 2020 and likely roll out in early March. That's been the case the last two years.
It's too early for specific timing rumours, but that's what we're expecting. The phone is said to be called "Picasso" internally, and leaks point to at least three models – so perhaps a repeat of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e approach.
Unless something drastically changes, we expect another early spring rollout.
How much will the Samsung Galaxy S11 cost?
Well, it probably won't be cheap. Samsung has been gradually growing the price point for its main flagship, and we doubt there will be a retreat anytime soon.
Just to recap, the Galaxy S10 rolled out at £799, the Galaxy S10+ shipped for £899, and the slightly trimmed-down Galaxy S10e sold for £669. We don't have a great sense of what kinds of configurations to expect from the Galaxy S11 line, but consider those prices a starting point.
Pricier than the Galaxy S10? Yeah, that seems realistic to us.
What will the Samsung Galaxy S11 look like?
Samsung's usual M.O. is to do the bold visual reinvention one year, and then barely touch it at all the following year. That could well be the case with the Galaxy S11.
There haven't been any solid design leaks just yet, although it shouldn't be long before we have a better sense of whether that repeated approach is true or not.
We're not expecting a huge shake-up here.
What about the Samsung Galaxy S11's screen?
If we had to take a guess, we'd say to expect the Galaxy S11's screen to be gorgeous. Samsung keeps improving on greatness with its flagship screens, and the company always leads the pack. That probably won't change for next year.
Leaker Ice Universe says to expect a smaller punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera than on the Galaxy Note 10, so that's a start at least. We don't know whether it'll be in the upper-right corner like the Galaxy S10, however, or top-center like the Note 10.
Big, bold, and beautiful is our expectation for the S11's screen.
How much power will the Samsung Galaxy S11 pack?
Samsung will likely use a 7nm Exynos chip for the Galaxy S11 in Europe, and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in North America.
The Galaxy Note 10 debuted the new Exynos 9825, which is made with the 7nm process and is slightly faster than the Exynos 9820 from the S10, but we'd expect to see another step up by the time the Galaxy S11 comes out.
We don't have model numbers yet, but Samsung always puts the latest and greatest Android chips into the Galaxy S line.
What kind of cameras will the Samsung Galaxy S11 have?
What kind? Well, better ones than the Galaxy S10, that's for sure.
That's not a knock: the Galaxy S10 has an excellent triple-camera setup. But we expect this to be a key part of the Galaxy S11 upgrade. Leaker Ice Universe has been hyping some kind of big shift for Samsung cameras starting with the S11, calling it a "new beginning" and a "substantial upgrade." That's all very vague for now, of course, but it's promising all the same.
Rumours point to a new 48MP or 64MP ISOCELL main camera sensor, and while numbers aren't everything when it comes to megapixels, the prospect of other big changes have us excited to see whether Samsung can finally even the odds with Huawei on this front.
Galaxy S11 fans are sure to get snap happy come springtime.
Is there anything else I should know about the Samsung Galaxy S11?
Going 5G on the Galaxy S10 required buying the special, super-expensive model of the phone. That may not be the case with the Galaxy S11, however.
MySmartPrice points to all three variants of the Galaxy S11 featuring 5G support, which either means it'll be a standard feature, or maybe there will be separate 4G and 5G editions. In either case, you won't have to buy the largest, most expensive version to tap into next-gen cell service. That's a relief.
We also expect the Galaxy S11 to run Android 10 (formerly Android Q) with One UI 2.1, as reported by SamMobile. The site expects One UI 2.0 to introduce Digital Wellbeing features and other improvements, but it's not yet known what the 2.1 edition will add.
It's still early in the rumour cycle, but there are sure to be loads of leaks in the months to come. Stay tuned: we'll be updating this preview regularly with every new bit of info.