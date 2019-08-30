Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: Everything we know so far

Samsung's usual tick-tock release cycle with the Galaxy S line suggests that 2020's Galaxy S11 ought to look pretty familiar. Given how great the Galaxy S10 is, who can blame them?

Even if that's true, we're sure to see some significant upgrades in the mix as Samsung attempts to one-up its best phone to date. The rumour mill is already firing, naturally, and leaks point to some of the potential changes afoot.

Here's a look at what we've heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S11.

(Samsung Galaxy S10+ shown above and below)