The Galaxy S25 Edge finally has a release date and it’s sooner than you’d expect

While the top smartphones of the year have been impressive, I’m looking forward to Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. I didn’t get the idea of slim phones at first, but after living with a competitor from Infinix, I truly am looking forward to it. And finally, after weeks of speculation and premature leaks, we finally know when the Galaxy S25 Edge will come out. The good news is that it’s sooner than you’d expect.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch during a virtual Unpacked event on 12 May at 1am BST/8pm ET. This unsociable hour technically pushes the launch to the 13th for those in the UK. There will be a live stream on YouTube you can tune into, but I suspect most people will catch up the next day. We’ll bring you all the latest as it unfolds.

While we’ve been using the leaked name of Galaxy S25 Edge for months now, Samsung confirmed this in a blog post announcing the device’s launch. The tech giant also confirmed that the handset will come with a 200MP camera system on the rear. As for other devices at the event, it doesn’t appear as though there will be any further announcements.

Play

Keen to get your hands on this slim Jim? Apparently the phone will roll-out to purchase gradually, with Europe first on the list. Whether the handset will show up in physical shops that same month is anyone’s guess, but at least we’ve got a launch date for now.

I’m excited for this smartphone to arrive. Rumours point to a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and your choice of 256 or 512GB of storage. It’s set to come in three very serious-sounding colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. Expect it to cost around €1249, which translates to about $1350 or £1080 – slightly more than the Galaxy S25+.