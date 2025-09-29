Our pick of the best gifts for music lovers for Christmas 2025

Teenage Engineering OB-4

Part radio, part speaker, and part alien artefact, the OB-4 is a portable FM radio/Bluetooth speaker that’s unlike anything else out there. It can record up to two hours of whatever’s playing, for a start, letting you relive the mixtape era of yesteryear. It can also rewind live radio or create bizarre ambient soundscapes, if that takes your fancy. The motorised dial and industrial design are an engineer’s dream, and its dual drivers pump out a surprisingly punchy 38 watts per channel. Utterly mad, completely unnecessary, and absolutely brilliant for music lovers who embrace the unconventional.

AlphaTheta Chordcat

Pocket-sized grooveboxes don’t get much cleverer than the Chordcat, offering 110,000 chord combinations and a ChordCruiser mode that cycles through compatible progressions automatically. Featuring 145 sounds and 16 drum kits, it’s also packing effects like arpeggiator and sidechain ducking (if you know, you know). Perfect for on-the-go sessions, running on USB-C or battery power.

Casio CT-S100 Keyboard Starter Pack

Everything a budding musician needs, in one handy package. Casio’s portable 61-key keyboard weighs just 3.3kg with a 16-hour battery life and an integrated carry handle. Extras include a height-adjustable stand, headphones, a power adapter, and online lessons. Connect the Chordana app, and dive into a world of interactive lessons to kickstart your journey to becoming the next Chopin.

Sharp XParty Sing Party Speaker

Capable of blasting out 180W of party power (naturally complete with disco lights, strobe effects, and a karaoke microphone), this speaker’s 13-hour battery keeps the fun going long after tired legs have succumbed to the sofa. Two units can be paired for proper stereo enjoyment, while an IPX4 rating means poolside parties are (relatively) safe.

Tribit StormBox Lava

Weatherproof Bluetooth speakers don’t always deliver premium sound, but the StormBox Lava smashes expectations with its beefy 80W output. Dual neodymium woofers and silk dome tweeters pump out tunes, complete with 43Hz ultra-deep bass that’ll rattle your ribcage. The detachable shoulder strap makes it reasonably portable, while a 24-hour battery and IP67 protection laughs at party-spoiling downpours.

Fiio QX13 DAC and Headphone Amplifier

Audiophiles will appreciate the QX13’s DAC’s premium, portable design, transforming headphone experiences with desktop-quality components squeezed into a carbon fibre shell. The flagship ESS Sabre Pro DAC and six Texas Instruments amps will confidently drive even the most demanding cans, while a magnetic leather case and Corning glass display make for a robust setup for travellers and commuters alike.

Pro-Ject Audio Head Box E

A compact headphone amplifier that’s dressed to impress, the Head Box E is the epitome of Austrian audio engineering. Fully discrete electronics (rather than cheap integrated chips) deliver precision in spades, while dual headphone outputs (6.3mm and 3.5mm) work simultaneously for shared listening sessions. The handsome, solid metal build also protects it from pesky interference and vibrations.

Bose SoundLink Plus

The SoundLink Plus delivers a surprisingly powerful sound despite its compact frame. Its silicone-wrapped body and IP67 rating will survive whatever you throw at it, while 20-hour battery life keeps the tunes flowing freely. Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive deliver wireless quality, while the funky colour options and chunky loop handle make it stand out from the crowd.

Fleetwood Mac 50th Anniversary Picture Disc

Golden anniversary celebrations don’t get more covetable than Fleetwood Mac’s seven-time platinum 1975 self-titled masterpiece on a limited-edition picture disc. Featuring unique artwork on both sides and including the hits like Landslide, Say You Love Me, and Rhiannon. Essential listening, pressed onto visual candy that’ll make any record collection sing with Californian magic and nostalgic warmth.

Twelve Inch 4ECO Vinyl Display System

Gallery-style album displays become effortless with these clever magnetic mounting systems. Four bamboo holders with matching discs slide into sleeves without damaging records or covers, while the included paper template makes for an easy set-up. They comfortably fit both double LPs and gatefolds too, making for a classy way to show off vinyl collections without traditional frames cluttering your walls.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 SE

These special edition noise-cancelling headphones retain the ridiculous 100-hour battery life that puts most rivals to shame. Their newly-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers deliver more dynamic sound at higher volumes, while the luxuriously cushioned headband means boundless listening comfort. Available in fetching blue alongside black and white, with plenty of clever features like wear detection and multipoint connectivity to boot.

Ruark MR1 MK3

Ruark’s award-winning desktop speakers have plenty going for them. Specs include custom 20mm silk dome tweeters and 85mm treated natural fibre woofers that punch well above their weight class. The built-in MM phono stage makes for easy turntable connections, while USB-C delivers hi-res digital perfection. Proper grown-up speakers in a delightfully smart form factor.