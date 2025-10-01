Our pick of the best wellness gifts for Christmas 2025

Shark FacialPro Glow

Bring the spa home with Shark’s FacialPro Glow – a five-step system developed with dermatologists to give your skin the radiance of a professional facial, in just 10 minutes. It starts by cleansing and extracting impurities with hydro-powered suction, before exfoliating away dull cells for a clearer, smoother base. Hydrate mode then infuses moisture deep into your skin with hyaluronic acid. Glow mode follows, refreshing your complexion, while the DePuffi tool uses instant hot-and-cold contrast therapy to sculpt, calm and soothe. An effortless way to refresh and lift tired faces. And you can see the gunky results to prove it.

Dyson Omega Nourishing Range

Dyson’s Omega hair-care range offers hydrating hair oil and leave-in conditioning spray. The secret ingredient is Dyson’s Oli7 blend, with seven omega-rich goodies – sunflower, macadamia, abyssinian, avocado, olive, corn, and sesame. It sounds delicious, but it’s best left to tend to your precious locks – even if it is silicon-free. Either way, you can wave frizzy, unkempt hair goodbye for good.

Dreo Whole Room Heater 714S

Resembling a sleek, modern fan, Dreo’s smart heater uses the power of the company’s Hyperamics tech to warm spaces quickly and evenly. App controls make it easy to set temperatures, while built-in safety features ensure things don’t get too toasty. Compact and powerful, it’s designed for any room, with an eco mode that provides up to 50% energy savings.

Skylight Calendar

Skylight’s Calendar is a smart frame that syncs with digital calendars to show a household’s schedule at a glance. Easy to set up and wall-mountable, it brings order to chaos, for a calmer mind. Colour coding, to-dos, and reminders make organisation smoother, and it even tracks points for chores – extra fun for the whole family.

Silk’n LumiLips

If you’ve got the face of an angel marred by neglected lips, this LED lip mask is your saviour. Targeted light therapy targets the fat layer to produce a fuller look, while encouraging circulation, collagen production, and hydration. Promising to produce visible improvements in two weeks, with 3-5 minutes per session, it’s small enough to pop into a bag.

Bellissima Italia AirSleek Wet to Dry Air Straightener

The AirSleek straightener uses heated air to dry and style hair simultaneously, while protecting your hair in the process. Ion tech promises shinier and fizz-free locks, with a ceramic and keratin coating for added protection. Airflow and heat adjustments let you customise your style, while a two-metre cord should be good enough to reach awkwardly placed mirrors.

Eufy Breast Pump S1 Pro

Eufy’s first smart wearable breast pump fits discreetly inside clothing, is app-controlled, and offers hospital-grade suction with multiple modes. Quiet and comfortable, it makes expressing far less of a chore, thanks to heating soft-silicon that gently warms. For new parents, it’s a practical, empowering gift that takes (some) of the stress out of being responsible for an innocent, tiny being.

Boulies MagVida Standing Desk

This motorised desk adjusts height smoothly at the push of a button, with presets for easy switching between sitting and standing. A solid build and spacious surface make it office-ready, while a cable management keeps setups tidy. There’s even a magnetic hook for bags or headphones. Paired with an under-desk treadmill, your home office just became a productive cardio station.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus

This 11.5in tablet uses TCL’s impressive Nxtpaper 4.0 display for a paper-like, low-glare reading and browsing experience. It reduces eye strain while offering the full Android experience you’d expect, with a 2.2K resolution screen, and solid battery life. Great for students or avid readers, it blends entertainment and productivity in a comfortable, eye-friendly form factor.

Auk Mini

The Auk Mini is a stylish countertop smart garden that makes home-growing effortless. Using custom LED lighting and automatic watering, it keeps herbs and greens thriving all year. With recyclable materials and a choice of oak or walnut finishes, it blends eco-friendly credentials with Scandinavian design. A thoughtful gift for foodies or anyone craving tasty greenery indoors.