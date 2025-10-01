Best wellness gifts for Christmas 2025
There's never been a better time for some sweet, sweet self-care
We don’t know about you, but all that doomscrolling hasn’t done much for our self-care. It’s all too easy to get lost in the doldrums of rising energy prices, shorter days, and general social media brainrot. But there is hope.
The gifts below will let you and other recipients take time to focus on the things that matter most. From skincare routines, to keeping toasty on warm, chilly nights, our selection below should have even the coldest-hearted Scrooge smiling.
Our pick of the best wellness gifts for Christmas 2025
Shark FacialPro Glow
Bring the spa home with Shark’s FacialPro Glow – a five-step system developed with dermatologists to give your skin the radiance of a professional facial, in just 10 minutes. It starts by cleansing and extracting impurities with hydro-powered suction, before exfoliating away dull cells for a clearer, smoother base. Hydrate mode then infuses moisture deep into your skin with hyaluronic acid. Glow mode follows, refreshing your complexion, while the DePuffi tool uses instant hot-and-cold contrast therapy to sculpt, calm and soothe. An effortless way to refresh and lift tired faces. And you can see the gunky results to prove it.
Dyson Omega Nourishing Range
Dyson’s Omega hair-care range offers hydrating hair oil and leave-in conditioning spray. The secret ingredient is Dyson’s Oli7 blend, with seven omega-rich goodies – sunflower, macadamia, abyssinian, avocado, olive, corn, and sesame. It sounds delicious, but it’s best left to tend to your precious locks – even if it is silicon-free. Either way, you can wave frizzy, unkempt hair goodbye for good.
Dreo Whole Room Heater 714S
Resembling a sleek, modern fan, Dreo’s smart heater uses the power of the company’s Hyperamics tech to warm spaces quickly and evenly. App controls make it easy to set temperatures, while built-in safety features ensure things don’t get too toasty. Compact and powerful, it’s designed for any room, with an eco mode that provides up to 50% energy savings.
Skylight Calendar
Skylight’s Calendar is a smart frame that syncs with digital calendars to show a household’s schedule at a glance. Easy to set up and wall-mountable, it brings order to chaos, for a calmer mind. Colour coding, to-dos, and reminders make organisation smoother, and it even tracks points for chores – extra fun for the whole family.
Silk’n LumiLips
If you’ve got the face of an angel marred by neglected lips, this LED lip mask is your saviour. Targeted light therapy targets the fat layer to produce a fuller look, while encouraging circulation, collagen production, and hydration. Promising to produce visible improvements in two weeks, with 3-5 minutes per session, it’s small enough to pop into a bag.
Bellissima Italia AirSleek Wet to Dry Air Straightener
The AirSleek straightener uses heated air to dry and style hair simultaneously, while protecting your hair in the process. Ion tech promises shinier and fizz-free locks, with a ceramic and keratin coating for added protection. Airflow and heat adjustments let you customise your style, while a two-metre cord should be good enough to reach awkwardly placed mirrors.
Eufy Breast Pump S1 Pro
Eufy’s first smart wearable breast pump fits discreetly inside clothing, is app-controlled, and offers hospital-grade suction with multiple modes. Quiet and comfortable, it makes expressing far less of a chore, thanks to heating soft-silicon that gently warms. For new parents, it’s a practical, empowering gift that takes (some) of the stress out of being responsible for an innocent, tiny being.
Boulies MagVida Standing Desk
This motorised desk adjusts height smoothly at the push of a button, with presets for easy switching between sitting and standing. A solid build and spacious surface make it office-ready, while a cable management keeps setups tidy. There’s even a magnetic hook for bags or headphones. Paired with an under-desk treadmill, your home office just became a productive cardio station.
TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus
This 11.5in tablet uses TCL’s impressive Nxtpaper 4.0 display for a paper-like, low-glare reading and browsing experience. It reduces eye strain while offering the full Android experience you’d expect, with a 2.2K resolution screen, and solid battery life. Great for students or avid readers, it blends entertainment and productivity in a comfortable, eye-friendly form factor.
Auk Mini
The Auk Mini is a stylish countertop smart garden that makes home-growing effortless. Using custom LED lighting and automatic watering, it keeps herbs and greens thriving all year. With recyclable materials and a choice of oak or walnut finishes, it blends eco-friendly credentials with Scandinavian design. A thoughtful gift for foodies or anyone craving tasty greenery indoors.
BaByliss X-Blade
A wonderfully compact electric shaver that brings the fight straight to Philips’ OneBlade, with self-sharpening blades, multiple guides, magnetic charging, and cordless runtime. Ideal for travelling, its metal body and magnetic charging make for a surprisingly premium experience. You can even use it in the shower, thanks to its 100% IPX7 rating, making for a hassle-free cleanup.
YogiFi Smart Mat Gen3
This connected yoga mat links to an app to give real-time posture correction and personalised plans. Pressure sensors track poses and progress, while AI coaching adjusts difficulty depending on your abilities. Portable and easy to clean, it takes some of the mystery out while letting you contort yourself into all manner of poses at your own pace.