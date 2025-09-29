Our pick of the best gifts for gamers for Christmas 2025

Xbox Adaptive Joystick

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is built for players who appreciate flexibility. Designed with accessibility in mind, it works with external switches, buttons, and mounts to create customised setups. Large programmable buttons and a simple interface make it easier for players with limited mobility to join the game. Compatibility with Xbox consoles and Windows ensures broad support, while robust build quality promises durability. In short, it’s interaction reimagined, letting more people play, share, and compete without barriers. By empowering choice and personalisation, it shows the power of inclusive design and customisation, while looking oh so slick in the process.

My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player Pro

New and seasoned gamers alike will find delight in this officially licensed, pocketable version of the game that sparked a passion for countless joystick wigglers. The best part? No ads, no microtransactions, no bugs, no patches, no cheaters and no dull cutscenes. Now we just need the rest of the gaming industry to catch up.

Asus Rog Azoth Mechanical Keyboard

The Azoth mechanical keyboard combines a premium build with hot-swappable switches for a custom feel. Featuring a small OLED display, wireless tri-mode connectivity, and pre-lubed stabilisers, it balances enthusiast features with everyday usability. Durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, while Asus’ software enables deep customisation. A serious upgrade for gamers wanting responsive keystrokes and a fitting desktop centrepiece.

Kiwi Design K4 Duo

This battery strap extends Quest 3 and 3S VR sessions by balancing the headset weight while doubling battery life. Its ergonomic design reduces pressure on the face and improves comfort, while adjustable straps and cushioned padding keep things secure. The rechargeable pack ensures uninterrupted immersion for hours, making this a simple but very literal game-changer for Quest fans.

Belkin Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2

Belkin’s charging case powers and protects your beloved Nintendo Switch 2 for added peace of mind. Compact and portable, it keeps the console charged during travel while shielding it from bumps. Built-in battery indicators show status at a glance, while integrated organisation keeps accessories tidy. Available in three colours (the most delicious-sounding of which is pistachio green).

Logitech G522 Lightspeed Headset

The Logitech G522 combines wireless Lightspeed connectivity with low-latency audio for competitive play. Lightweight construction, breathable earcups, and a long battery life keep sessions comfortable, while 40mm drivers deliver immersive sound. The integrated boom mic also powers clear comms with teammates. With a durable build and easy charging, it’s a high-performance headset for players who value comfort and reliability.

Creative Stage Pro Soundbar

Creative’s Stage Pro soundbar boosts desktop or console setups with immersive audio. Offering HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and wired connections, it’s versatile, too. With powerful drivers and a dedicated subwoofer, it produces rich bass and clear dialogue, upgrading games and films alike. Compact enough for desks yet impactful in sound, with sleek looks that transcend the usual garish gaming aesthetic.

Gioteck WX5 Switch 2 Controllers

Gioteck’s Switch 2 controllers are a visual feast, and we’re particularly taken with the Doodle and Pink Swirl offerings. Eye candy aside, they serve up responsive inputs and ergonomic grips. Wireless connectivity keeps play untethered, while motion controls and rumble support add immersion. Their colourful looks blend personality and reliable performance. Ideal replacements for stock Joy-Con controllers, they’re also affordable.

GameSir G7 Pro Controller

GameSir’s Pro controller works wired and wirelessly across practically all platforms, with responsive triggers and customisable buttons enhancing play. Its ergonomic grips and lightweight design keep hands comfortable during long sessions, and built-in motion controls and wide compatibility with phones, consoles, and PCs make it about as versatile as they come. And all with a sensible grown-up aesthetic.

Panasonic Eneloop Pro SmartPlus charger

There are few bigger gaming frustrations than a dead controller at a crucial moment – especially when battery prices are, quite frankly, ridiculous. Panasonic’s rechargeable batteries are some of the highest-quality ones around, holding plenty of charge and delivering power in spades. This four-pack includes a charger, and spare batteries are readily available for extra firepower.