Our pick of the best gifts for kids for Christmas 2025

Ikarao Shell S1

The Shell S1 is karaoke without compromise. Its 10.1in HD touchscreen makes choosing songs and following lyrics simple, while dual wireless microphones ensure everyone gets a turn on the mic. Built-in speakers deliver loud, clear sound, and the rechargeable battery means the party isn’t tied to a plug socket. Connectivity covers Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI, so it works with phones, TVs, or tablets. Add colourful LED light effects and robust construction, and you’ve got an all-in-one system that transforms bedrooms, gardens, or living rooms into instant stages. For family fun or party-starting energy – as long as you’re in tune.

VTech Spidey On-the-Go

VTech packs learning into superhero fun with this Spidey-themed handheld. Preloaded activities teach numbers, shapes, and problem-solving, with character voices and animations keeping little ones engaged. Compact, colourful, and tough enough for travel, it’s designed to entertain on car rides or rainy days. Fun fact: Fallout Boy’s Patrick Stump wrote and performs the Spidey theme. And it’s a banger.

Ayacucho Sleeping Bag Vario

This adaptable junior sleeping bag grows along with little ones, thanks to its length-adjustable design. Breathable insulation provides reliable warmth for camping trips or sleepovers, while durable fabrics withstand rough handling. Easy to roll and carry, it’s practical for family hikes or scout adventures. Best of all, it’ll save you from forking out for new bags as kids grow overnight.

Twinkly Festoon Lights

Decor goes digital with these multicolour smart festoon lights. App control unlocks custom patterns, gradients, and effects, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make setup simple. Indoors or outdoors, they’re weather-resistant and endlessly programmable. As for kids, they can design light shows from their phones, adding personality to bedrooms, playrooms, or parties. A powerful blend of classic string lights and connected tech.

OnePlus Pad Lite

The Pad Lite combines a sharp display, slim design, and all-day battery life with Android parental controls for peace of mind. Whether streaming, sketching, or tackling homework, it runs smoothly and feels premium. There are, of course, bulkier, cheaper, and more toddler-proof offerings out there, but if they’ve grown out of the destruction phase, this tablet won’t let them down.

SpyraLX Water Blaster

Water fights get an upgrade with the SpyraLX, which is, as far as we can tell, a grenade launcher of sorts that fires reusable water spheres. Pump-action firing produces powerful, consistent bursts that travel further than ordinary soakers, while quick and easy refilling keeps the action flowing. There’s even an LED screen, complete with internal sensors that fine-tune every blast.

Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp

Govee’s corner lamp mixes RGB colour effects with adjustable white tones. Controlled by app, remote, or voice assistants, it’s versatile enough for gaming sessions, reading corners, or party moods. Slim and modern, it tucks neatly into small spaces while adding personality to any room. A clever, stylish way for kids to experiment with ambience before they get hooked on Interior Design Masters.

Moonbeam Lamp

Sure to be loved by space-obsessed explorers, this convincing lunar lamp projects a warm glow, bringing cosmic charm to kids’ rooms. USB powered and portable, its textured finish mimics the moon’s surface, with different white levels and intensity on offer. The gentle light makes it perfect for bedtime routines as well, though there’s no guarantee against tantrums.

3Doodler Start+ Essentials Pen Set

This low-temperature 3D pen is safe for children, using eco-plastic refills to create models and drawings in mid-air. With design ideas included, it’s both fun and educational, encouraging hands-on STEM learning without screens. Lightweight and easy to handle, it sparks imagination while teaching design basics, making for a brilliant introduction to making and blending creativity with early engineering skills.

Pad Creator Instant Print Tablet

Designed for younger artists, this tablet lets kids snap photos, enhancing them with their own doodles before printing their creations instantly out of the tablet itself. It’s all thanks to a built-in ink-free thermal printer. The 8in touchscreen also works with an included stylus for more precise scribbling, and there’s even a journal mode for practising writing.

Particula GoBalance Play Smart Balance Board

Fitness doesn’t have to be all star jumps and wall sprints. This smart app-paired balance board tracks tilts and shifts to turn balance exercises into interactive challenges. The app features 12 games and activities, while the anti-slip surface should come in handy more than once. With a max weight of 150kg, there’s no excuse for you not to join in either.

Darth Vader Controller & Phone Holder

At some point, toddlers will (eventually, we’re told), stop leaving everything on the floor for you to impale yourself. Encourage their transition to this new, tidier world, with this Darth Vader stand. Happily accepting phones or controllers, it helps bring some welcome organisation into the chaos. And look, there’s absolutely no shame if you grab one for your desk too.