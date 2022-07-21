Claim a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with any Neo QLED 8K TV

When it comes to picking up the latest tech, the newest gadgets can start to rack up. With new products coming out all the time, it can be hard to keep on top of it all. Fancy getting your hands on Samsung’s latest telly and the latest smartphone? Well, the tech giant’s latest deal has you sorted.

When you purchase Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV, you’ll also get a Galaxy S22 Ultra thrown in for free. That means you’re getting Samsung’s flagship smartphone with the flagship TV – the latest and greatest from the company.

Be aware that only Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED 8K models are available for this promotion, including the QN900B, QN800B and QN700B. The promotion runs from 20th July and 16th August. You need to submit a claim from 19 August to receive the smartphone, so there’s a little longer to wait.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at £1150 – that’s quite a pricey smartphone you get for free. And while they might be some of the latest tech, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K tellies aren’t the most pricey. Starting at a similar price of £1200, you don’t have to break the bank to upgrade your gogglebox.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K tellies offer some of the highest resolution you’ll be able to find on a TV. It offers four times as many pixels as a 4K set, which results in a sharper image. Samsung’s units come with all the latest and greatest features, such as 14-bit contrast mapping, an updated TizenOS operating system, clever gaming features, advanced image processing, and a remote that charges from the Wi-Fi. The model we reviewed scored a perfect 5 stars out of 5.