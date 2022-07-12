Save £111 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds in this Prime Day deal

Bose knows a thing or two about noise-cancelling earphones. So it’s little wonder that we gave its QuietComfort Earbuds a full five-star rating in our review. And there’s good news for listeners looking for a good deal: while Bose’s ‘buds usually reside at the upper end of the price spectrum, there’s a discount at Amazon UK right now which makes them much more affordable.

Officially priced at £250 and sold by Bose for £205, the QuietComfort Earbuds are available now for £139 from Amazon. That’s a massive 44% saving versus the official retail price. Not only does it put the QC Earbuds closer in price to the standard Apple AirPods, but it also undercuts their biggest rival: the AirPods Pro.

With 11 levels of active noise-cancelling on tap in the partner app, we reckon the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the true champions of ANC wireless in-ears. Natural isolation is excellent, with multiple microphones acting in concert to counteract outside sounds. The result is a magnificently hushed listening experience, with zero pressure or hiss in the ear.

But it’s not all about the quiet: the QC Earbuds also perform fantastically when it comes to playback. Bassier than you might expect from Bose, the earphones deliver plenty of detail, with a wide soundstage contributing to a really fun listen. Paired with supreme noise-cancelling, they’re a formidable pair of true-wireless in-ears.

Tempted by the sound of Amazon’s Prime Day deal? It’s only available until 13 July, so you’ll need to move quickly if you’re keen to treat your ears to a set of Bose QC Earbuds.

Other Prime Day deals on Bose headphones

Prefer over-ear headphones to in-ear ‘buds? Amazon has slashed the price of Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Also awarded five stars when we reviewed them, the cans feature outstanding noise-cancelling and useful voice assistant support. Officially £350, they’re available at Amazon now for £175 – which is 50% off the RRP.

Want Bose sound quality while you sprint? Amazon has also discounted the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones. They aren’t the newest earbuds around, but a sporty fit and sturdy build make them a great choice for listeners on the run. Officially listed at £150, they’re available for £86 during Prime Day.

Happy with a wired connection? Bose’s QuietComfort 20 earphones offer a secure in-ear fit, noise-cancelling and useful Aware mode. For Prime Day, Amazon has them listed at £173 – down from the recommended £250.