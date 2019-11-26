Best Black Friday 2019 headphones deals

Black Friday deals are coming! Lock away your wallet and scramble your credit cards, because it's the time of year when money just seems to spend itself. Weird, right?
Still, if you'd already been planning on grabbing some new tech, like maybe a fancy new pair of headphones, then we suppose it does make sense to do a little bit of shopping. One pair of cut-price cans cant hurt, right? And we have to admit, there are some rather delicious discounts out there right now. Check these ones out for size.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II (Save £80.95)
Bose's QuietComfort 35 headphones are some of the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. Why? Because they show a bit of backbone, delivering a sound that's confidently precise, agile and detailed. They have the analytical edge to unpick each section of a song without compromising its whole, and the organisation and space to avoid ever being tongue-tied. Long story short: we're impressed.
Was £329.95 | Now £249 (-25%)
Sennheiser PXC500 (£35 off)
Sennheiser's beasty PXC500 headphones blend high tech with their talents for near-pitch perfect sound tuning. NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling does well to block out even the most noisiest of streets, the touch sensitive controls make all kinds of interactions a doddle and the 30-hour battery life gives you the power to continue for ages.
Just £189.99 (-£35)
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i (Save £200)
Stand out audio quality with some of the most accurate sound production we've heard on a pair of cans. Touch controls and a 24-hour battery. A truly eye-catchingly luxurious design. B&O's H9i has it all, which is why we gave them the highest honour -a 5-star rating.
At £450, these were quite the investment. But now... Just look at that price!
Was £430 | Now £230 (-49%)
Apple Airpods with wireless charging case (20% off)
Got an iPhone? These are probably for you! Don't get me wrong, you can use other headphones with it, but nothing beats the seamless integration with Apple's Airpods. Plus all the tech inside, from the surprisingly good microphone for true wireless earbuds to the wireless charging case, there's a lot to love here!
Was £199 | Now £158.99 (-20%)
Sony WH-1000XM3
At the top of our top 10 on-ear headphones stand these from Sony. They may be one of the oldest entries on the list, but they do everything really well - from glorious sound mixing to cracking active noise cancellation and a nice, long battery life. And with 25% off right now, this is the time to buy a pair!
Was £330 | £247.99 (-25%)