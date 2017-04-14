The best television deals - April 2017

When you're shopping for a new TV, picking your moment can be a tricky task.

Do you wait for the sales? Or perhaps until your mate offers you that 'refurbished' box he 'found'?

Forget all that waiting. Once you've cleared a space on the wall ready for a 4K whopper, there's no time like the present to seek out a big-screen saving.

Thankfully, we've hoarded all the best TV offers right here based on our Top 10 TVs - so, whatever the month, you'll be able to pick up a cut-price cracker of a deal.