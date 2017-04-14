The best television deals - April 2017

When you're shopping for a new TV, picking your moment can be a tricky task.
Do you wait for the sales? Or perhaps until your mate offers you that 'refurbished' box he 'found'?
Forget all that waiting. Once you've cleared a space on the wall ready for a 4K whopper, there's no time like the present to seek out a big-screen saving.
Thankfully, we've hoarded all the best TV offers right here based on our Top 10 TVs - so, whatever the month, you'll be able to pick up a cut-price cracker of a deal.
Smaller-than-60in TVs
A 4K TV that's future-proofed to the hilt, this OLED set is sensational. Ready for both HDR and Dolby Vision, it packs an eye-boggling colour palette and a slick, foolproof OS into a frame that's arrestingly slim. Truly a TV to ogle.
Buy the LG OLED55C6V here for £1699.00 from Currys PC World - saving £500
Probably the best value 4K TV money can buy right now, Samsung's UE55KS7000 balances remarkable picture quality with a not-too-painful price. Sure, sound is average - but, with plenty of smart TV tech on-board, you can afford a soundbar to go with it.
Buy the Samsung UE55KS7000 here for £839.00 from Crampton and Moore - saving over £260
A stunning display in a svelte frame, Sony's 55-incher offers a lot of 4K TV for your cash. The picture doesn't go quite as dark as some rival sets, but HDR performance is impressively subtle - and even standard-def broadcasts are watchable.
Buy the Sony 55XD9305 here for £1149 from Crampton and Moore - saving over £150
Despite occasional light-bleed - courtesy of the LCD tech - this Samsung whopper delivers pretty pictures in 4K, HD and SD. What's more, smart functionality means 4K and HDR content is easily available.
Buy the Samsung UE55KS9000 here for £1269 from Amazon - saving £230
4K and HDR in a 49in TV costing just £500? This LG TV is one heck of a bargain
Buy the LG 49UH668V here for £499 from John Lewis
Properly room-dominating, this Panasonic display isn't the last word in 4K HDR picture quality - but it's not far off, and the sound it chucks out is a flat-panel revelation. Better still, it does double duty as a signature living room piece.
Buy the Panasonic TX-58DX802 here for £1049 from PRC direct - saving £240
Bigger-than-60in TVs
LG Signature W7 Wallpaper (OLED65W7V)
The W7 is the best looking, most striking TV the world has ever seen. It also improves on the picture quality of last year’s OLEDs, which means it’s utterly stunning in action.
Buy the LG OLED65W7 here for £7999 from Currys PC World
A hard-hitter that ultimately hasn't got the skills to beat the best, this Panasonic panel is still an impressive effort. If you're after an affordable top-end TV with good contrast, subtle colours and a nifty stand, look no further.
Buy the Panasonic TX-65DX750 here for £1289.99 from Currys PC World - saving over £200