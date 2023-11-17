Apple might not be known for ‘doing’ discounts, but that hasn’t stopped other retailers from offering up a selection of tempting iPad Black Friday deals this holiday season. Whether you go for the regular iPad, the iPad Air or an iPad Pro, they remain some of the most popular tablets around, being ideal for creative and office work as well as education and entertainment.

We’ve pulled out two top discounts. US customers should head to Best Buy, where you can get a 256GB 10.9in iPad Air latest the latest-generation iPad Air for $649 – that’s $100 off the usual $749 RRP. You get an expansive 10.9in display and sizeable 256GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for most shoppers.

Meanwhile, UK bargain-hunters should check out very.co.uk, where the 256GB 10th-gen iPad can currently be had for £639 – that’s £40 less than the usual £679 asking price. This 10.9-inch tablet is still one of Apple’s latest, released last year. It brings an Air-esque redesign to the device, moves the front camera to a landscape position, and switches to USB-C. It misses support for the latest Apple Pencil and doesn’t run M1, but still packs plenty of power for everyday use thanks to the A14 Bionic chip.

US iPad Black Friday deals

The most mainstream iPad is reduced by $100 right now, meaning you can pick up the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only version for $499 – down from $599 previously. There’s a choice of colours, and you benefit from a surprisingly capable 12MP rear camera. It’ll play nicely with an Apple Pencil, too – though only the first-gen model.

If you don’t mind sticking with an older-generation iPad, there’s some serious money to be saved. The 9th-generation iPad (10.2in) with 64GB of storage is currently $250 – that’s $80 off the previous $330 asking price, and makes it one of the most affordable ways into Apple’s tablet ecosystem. You won’t get the most powerful processor and the design isn’t quite as cutting-edge, but it’ll still run the latest version of iOS perfectly smoothly.

Maybe you’re all about performance? In which case head towards the 11in iPad Pro. This 256GB, Wi-Fi only model is $50 off right now; it would previously have set you back $900 but is available from Best Buy for $850. A ProMotion display, M2 processor, dual rear cameras and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil make this a real workhorse tablet, with enough all-round ability to replace a laptop for most people.

UK iPad Black Friday deals

If you like your tech to be as compact as possible, the iPad Mini is a great bet. Very will sell you a 6th-generation model with 64GB for £520 right now – that’s £169 off the previous £689 asking price. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic processor, has TouchID for biometric security and payments, and up to 10 hours of battery life. USB-C connectivity and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil are very nice to have, too.

Stepping up in power, the 11in Apple iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is currently £849 from John Lewis – that’s £50 off the usual £899 RRP. FaceID, a liquid retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity and compatibility with both the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio make it the ideal productivity machine.

Finally, Amazon should be your destination if you’re shopping for the latest-generation iPad Air. This slim slate would usually cost £669, but there’s a healthy 6% reduction for Black Friday, meaning you can bag one for £628 – that’s £41 off. Our advice? Put that saving towards a case or folio cover, to keep it nice and safe while out and about.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home