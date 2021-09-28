The best announcements from Amazon's 2021 Event: Echo, Ring, Blink and more

With an Amazon event, there's always plenty that doesn't immediately catch the eye but is still worth a mention.

Halo View is a new version of Amazon's US-only fitness tracker, now with a screen. It's like a Fitbit really... Halo Fitness is like Apple Fitness+ (spot the theme), while Halo Nutrition will tell you what healthy food to buy....probably from Amazon.

In terms of Alexa capabilities, you can now teach Alexa to recognise new sounds. If your fridge makes a beeping sound when it's left open you can tell Alexa to alert you. Disney is going to use Alexa for its own 'Hey Disney' assistant that will help people in Disney-owed hotels and parks.

Ring Virtual Security Guard is another layer on top of Ring's own security services that enable actual Ring employees to spring into action if alerted.

Selected Ring doorbells can now detect parcels that have been left and alert you/keep an eye on them. And, finally, there was also a new Ring Alarm Pro system, too.