Apple's HomePod Mini is now available in more colours

In addition, Apple has also announced a new Apple Music plan. Priced at $5/£5 per month, the new plan will offer you access to the full Apple Music catalogue, but you will have to use Siri to control it. In other words, it's a plan specially created for HomePods since you're very likely to use your voice using those speakers.

We guess that if you try and use Apple Music on your phone, you'll be prompted to upgrade.

The new plan is available soon in 17 countries including the US and UK.