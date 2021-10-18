Apple's HomePod Mini is now available in more colours

Apple has announced its HomePod Mini is available in more colours - orange, blue and yellow. They'll be available in addition to the existing white and black versions which have recently been reduced in price. However, Apple says the new versions will be $99/£99.
All the design details on each HomePod MIni are colour-matched, including the woven power cable, volume icons and touch surface on the top.
More music options
In addition, Apple has also announced a new Apple Music plan. Priced at $5/£5 per month, the new plan will offer you access to the full Apple Music catalogue, but you will have to use Siri to control it. In other words, it's a plan specially created for HomePods since you're very likely to use your voice using those speakers.
We guess that if you try and use Apple Music on your phone, you'll be prompted to upgrade.
The new plan is available soon in 17 countries including the US and UK.