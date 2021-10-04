Apple Watch Series 7 release date revealed - and it's very soon

Chief among these is a 20 percent larger display, aided by integrating the touch sensor onto the OLED display itself. The bezels are narrower at 1.7mm while the display is brighter when indoors, too. Charging has also been made speedier by around a third (get 80 percent in 45 minutes) while there's a thicker glass used to make it more durable. Apple says the whole of the glass has been made sturdier thanks to a flat base.

Apple has also cited a conventional waterproof rating for the first time, of 50 metres plus an IPX6 dust resistant certification. watchOS 8 has been released, too, bringing another key new feature for the new watch - Quick Path typing for speedier text input.

It's available in five new aluminium finishes (green, blue, red, starlight and midnight), two titanium finishes and three stainless steel finishes while the smaller and cheaper Watch Series 3 and last year's very worthwhile Watch SE remain in the range.