Apple Watch Pro: latest specs, price and release date rumours

It won’t come as a shock that Apple is prepping a new Apple Watch Series 8 for launch later this year – it’ll almost certainly arrive alongside the iPhone 14 and bring with it a number of must-have upgrades over previous versions. But there are also whisperings that an Apple Watch Pro could be on the way as well.

The rumoured Watch variant looks set to get a more rugged build, with premium materials and extra sensors aimed at convincing athletes and extreme sportists to take the plunge.

If that sounds like something worth reserving a spot on your wrist for, read on: here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Apple Watch Pro.

Apple Watch name: go for Pro?

First off, we don’t yet know if Apple will indeed call its new model the Watch Pro. That would line up with the firm’s MacBook, iPad and iPhone nomenclature. Heck, even the AirPods have a Pro model – but nothing is confirmed right now.

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman first suggested the Watch Pro name, but also mentioned Apple Watch Extreme, Apple Watch Max and Apple Watch Explorer Edition as other possibilities.

Until we hear otherwise (if anyone fancies leaking a retail box or official art assets, hit us up) we’re sticking with Apple Watch pro.

Apple Watch design & features: what we know so far

Apple’s focus on fitness with watchOS 9 was clear to see at WWDC earlier in the year. The new software, which is set to launch alongside the Apple Watch 8 (and therefore the Apple Watch Pro), lets triathletes swap quickly between running, swimming and cycling modes. It also lets runners record stride length, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation – all advanced metrics that would gel well with a more extreme watch.

All we have to go on right now is a report from Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, writing in his Power On newsletter. He first hinted that Watch Series 8 would come in a ruggedised form, then expanded on it in a subsequent report, saying we can expect a larger screen, increased battery life, and new case materials.

The screen could grow to 2in diagonally, up from 1.9in on the Watch Series 7, and resolution could increase (Gurman mentions 502×410 specifically). The glass covering it should also be shatter-resistant, while the metal casing will be stronger than the aluminium used for the current crop of Apple Watches.

Design-wise, there’s a good chance Apple will go for a flatter look inspired by the iPhone 13 and new 2022 MacBook Air. Supply chain sources have suggested flat glass is being prepped for manufacturing, replacing the raised, curved panels seen on current Apple Watch models, but there’s no word if the underlying case will change to match it.

Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

illustration image only not real. https://t.co/uC6i22Q0aZ pic.twitter.com/DmWh8FOZGE — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) May 16, 2022

Internally, a skin temperature sensor is expected to make the cut, helping Apple Health detect fevers or illnesses. Everything will be powered by an S8 processor, a tweaked variant of the S7 used currently (which itself hasn’t changed all that much from the sixth-gen Watch). Performance shouldn’t change all that much as a result.

Apple Watch Pro release date window

Apple is fairly reliable when it comes to launching new Watch generations, so even though there’s been no official announcement, we’ve got a good idea when to expect the reveal: the first or second Tuesday in September, alongside the latest iPhone. We’re not expecting a separate event, with all versions of the Series 8 announced simultaneously.

Things haven’t always lined up perfectly, but based on previous years, we’re betting the 13th of September will the the date to mark in your diary:

Series 1 and Series 2 release date: September 16, 2016

Series 3 release date: September 22, 2017

Series 4 release date: September 21, 2018

Series 5 release date: September 20, 2019

Series 6 and SE release date: September 18, 2020

Series 7 release date: October 15, 2021 (announced September 14, 2021)

Typically Apple products are released a few weeks after they make their first public appearance, but given the ongoing issues affecting the global tech supply chain, there’s every chance the new model won’t start shipping until October.

Apple Watch Pro likely price

Given an extreme Apple Watch is uncharted territory, we’re limited to guesswork as to what it will cost – but one analyst has predicted an $899 to $999 (£750-£850) starting price.

Mark Gurman of Bloomburg said that the larger display, new sensors and higher-end materials would push the price considerably higher than the current Apple Watch 7. That models starts at £369, but can rise as high as £1449 for the top-end edition.

If accurate, that would put Apple’s sportiest offering above established rivals from the likes of Garmin – a regular entry in our best GPS sports watches list.