Apple Watch Black Friday deals? Head to Currys for a tasty £30 off

With the Black Friday 2021 mega sales in full swing today and all weekend long, the deals are flooding in from far and wide, with Currys the latest UK retailer to catch our eye thanks to this fantastic £30 price drop on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch 3 for just £169 for the 38mm model or ante up in watch face size and bag the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 for as little as £199.

The device is great at delivering notifications to your wrist, as well as coming with loads of health and fitness tracking features (including a heart rate monitor); GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity; Apple Pay; and Siri for voice commands.

You should be able to get a full day out of it, too, with battery life specified as being up to 18 hours on a single charge. Both options are available with Sports Bands in either white or black.

Sure, it’s a couple of generations old now, but that’s why it’s available for so little. A brand new Apple Watch Series 6 costs closer to £400, but with this deal you can own one of the world’s most sought after smartwatches for potentially half the price!

Our Apple Watch Series 3 review gave this product a nearly perfect 4/5 star score, calling it a “genuine gadget marvel,” so shop with confidence knowing this is top-drawer tech and would make a wonderful present this holday season – or why not just treat yourself?

