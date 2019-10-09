Apple iPhone 12 preview: Everything we know so far

What's this? The iPhone 12, you say?

Look, the rumour mill never stops churning, and we've been hearing reports about 2020's iPhones before the iPhone 11 even came out. Now that Apple's iPhone 11 line is out in the wild, leakers and analysts are turning their attention to the next big thing.

And it should be a seriously big one. It's super early, obviously, but we've already heard a few things about what to expect. Here's what we know so far about the iPhone 12.

(Concept images via Ben Geskin/Aziz Ghaus)