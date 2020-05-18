You probably don’t use an iPad as your primary camera — unless you want everyone to hate you. Apple is nonetheless confident you’ll use your iPad Pro to capture video and audio, calling it “a multi-camera mobile filmmaking studio for content creators, travel bloggers, and video editors”.

That’s perhaps a stretch. Still, the 12MP wide camera’s joined by a 10MP ultra wide, with output similar to what you get on an iPhone 11. This won’t make an iPhone 11 Pro (nor leading Android snappers) jealous, but it’s good enough for quick pics you’d otherwise miss while fishing out your phone; and it’s solid for 4K video up to 60FPS.

On the front, you get the same 7MP TrueDepth camera, which Apple should move to a side edge, given how every keyboard case positions the iPad Pro in landscape. Zoom calls make it look like you’re not paying attention. (And you’re probably not, but you don’t want everyone else to think that.)

The new mics impress. Apple calls them “studio quality”. We imagine pros will still stick with external kit, but we found the iPad’s mics fine for memos and vocal demos, even if it’s weird not knowing precisely where to point your mouth.

Also new is LiDAR, which Apple breathlessly notes “NASA is using […] for the next mission to Mars”. For more down-to-earth needs, it blasts light up to 5m, to measure distances in your locale — useful for AR. On sanity checking Measure, IKEA Place and Civilisations AR on the new iPad and other Apple devices, the improvement in response time and accuracy is night and day. Whether this prompts a revolution in AR apps remains to be seen.