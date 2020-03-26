Five-minute hack: Use a mouse or trackpad with iPadOS 13.4

Got an iPad? Got a mouse? Annoyed that the two have until now been mortal enemies? No longer. As of iPadOS 13.4, your iPad has full cursor support — and it’s great.

In Settings, head to Software Update and install iPadOS 13.4 (backing up first, obviously). Then in Settings > Bluetooth, pair a Bluetooth mouse or Apple trackpad; or if you’ve a USB dongle, you can go properly old-school and plug a cabled mouse into your iPad. You weirdo.