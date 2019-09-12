The iPhone 11 has a glass back and front. Apple says the back is made from one piece of glass and is the toughest glass on a smartphone.

The finish is glossy, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro, apart from the camera square, which is matte (also unlike the Pro).

The camera square which, this being Apple, has curved corners to it, has divided opinion. But the fact that the bump is flatter than expected and the cameras, unlike on previous iPhones, stand proud of the square, may enhance the appeal.

Apple has taken its design in a subtle new direction with the decision to remove the words “iPhone’ and “Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China” from the back of the phone. So, there’s just the Apple logo, moved downwards to sit more centrally. It looks spare and elegant.

The colours are what set the iPhone XR and now the iPhone 11 apart. These are all new this year, either because they’re whole new colours or variations of a previous colour, like yellow or PRODUCT(RED), both of which are slightly different from last year. The other colours are black, white and the new ones, green and purple.

The purple is more of a mauve or lavender shade, it’s very light and delicate. In the flesh it looks tremendous. The aluminium edge band is colour-matched to the rest of the phone and Apple has managed to do this in a convincing and attractive way.

Even, and here’s attention to detail, the inside of the Lightning socket is colour-matched. Another company would probably have just used a black inner section on all models.